RedChip Companies, Inc.: OBOOK Holdings and BNB Plus Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) ("OwlTing") and BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq:BNBX) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, February 7, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Darren Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of OwlTing, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is building enterprise-grade global payments and settlement infrastructure designed for the growing stablecoin economy. Wang highlights OwlTing's compliance-first OwlPay platform, which enables regulated fiat and stablecoin transactions across multiple blockchains and payment networks including Visa and Circle, and explains how the company's expanding global licenses and institutional partnerships are creating a durable regulatory moat. He also outlines OwlTing's accelerating transaction growth, rising Gross Payment Volume, and transition toward scalable monetization as enterprises move from pilot programs to full production deployment, positioning OwlTing as a foundational payment infrastructure provider in the evolving market for global commerce.

Patrick Horsman, Chief Investment Officer of BNB Plus, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is building a transparent, yield-focused BNB digital asset treasury designed to provide institutional-grade access to the Binance ecosystem. Horsman highlights BNB Plus' actively managed, non-directional yield strategies that combine sophisticated DeFi protocols with Binance-native opportunities, as well as the recent launch of the company's real-time treasury and portfolio transparency dashboard at BNBX.io. He also outlines BNB Plus' expanding BNB holdings, disciplined capital allocation strategy following its recent private placement financing, and the company's broader vision for driving durable shareholder value through a differentiated digital asset treasury model, while continuing to commercialize its proprietary LineaDNA platform in the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights' Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category. The Company's mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

About BNB Plus Corp.

BNB Plus unlocks streamlined access to the Binance ecosystem, delivering non-directional yield strategies and long BNB exposure, powering the future of blockchain through a transparent, actively managed BNB treasury. The Company's differentiated strategy blends sophisticated DeFi yield generation with Binance-native opportunities, unlocking access to high-performance digital assets for investors traditionally excluded from the space. Formerly Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., BNB Plus continues to commercialize the Company's proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.

