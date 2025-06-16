New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Derek L. Young has joined the firm's tax department as a partner in the New York office. Young joins from Baker Botts L.L.P., where he represented clients in state and local tax (SALT) matters across the United States.

"I'm excited to welcome Derek to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Derek's experience advising companies on a range of SALT matters across the United States brings additional depth to our market-leading tax practice."

Young advises clients on all major SALT implications of changes in business activities and corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financings, sales and restructurings. He advises companies in energy and other industries on major state and local tax issues such as sales and use, gross receipts, income, franchise, withholding, unemployment, property and excise taxes. Young also has significant experience in all phases of SALT and unclaimed property controversies, helping clients resolve disputes before litigation.

"Derek brings a strategic approach to SALT planning and management, which is critical to companies in today's complex regulatory and business environment," said Elizabeth L. McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department. "Derek's transactional and litigation experience complements our existing SALT capabilities, further strengthening our ability to advise project developers on economic development incentives and broad transactional issues."

Young, who has particular SALT experience advising oil and gas and utility companies, spent several years representing an oil field services company in property tax litigation spanning over 130 Texas counties - through trial court, two intermediate appellate courts and the Texas Supreme Court.

"I'm excited to expand my practice in a dynamic firm like Bracewell," said Young. "The firm's established federal and state tax practices provide a solid foundation for me to develop new opportunities and collaborate on creative tax strategies to benefit our clients."

Young received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2012 and earned his Master of Laws in Taxation, with distinction, from Georgetown Law in 2013. He graduated with a B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Rutgers University in 2009.





About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

