Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - OptimumBank (NYSE American: OPHC) proudly announces a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Broward to provide zero interest mortgage loans to six families facing housing affordability challenges. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to affordable housing, promoting financial security, and strengthening communities in Broward County.

Creating Opportunities Through Homeownership

With housing costs on the rise, many hardworking families striving for homeownership are left with few options. By eliminating interest payments, Optimum Bank's zero interest mortgage loans help bridge that gap, making homeownership more attainable and sustainable.

The program also includes post-closing education and financial skills training, equipping each family to manage their new responsibilities with confidence and build lasting stability.

"Optimum Bank is honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity," said Tim Terry, President and CEO of Optimum Bank. "Homeownership is a cornerstone of economic empowerment. We're proud to support families on their journey to brighter, more secure futures."

Impacting Six Families and Future Generations

Six families have been selected through Habitat Broward's thorough screening process. These families will move into safe, affordable homes located in vibrant neighborhoods, creating a pathway to long-term well-being and generational progress.

This opportunity represents a turning point, allowing families facing housing affordability challenges to escape the cycle of renting and build equity for the future.

A Replicable Model for Sustainable Progress

Habitat for Humanity has a proven track record of delivering innovative, community-driven housing solutions. This partnership with Optimum Bank adds a new dimension by combining financial resources with shared values.

"At Habitat for Humanity, our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. "Through the generous support of Optimum Bank, these six families will attain more than just a home-they will gain the security, stability, and opportunities associated with homeownership. In addition, this infusion of funding allows us to re-invest our funds into the next project immediately."

Community Involvement Matters

This initiative invites the wider community, including volunteers, businesses, and donors, to play an active role in turning these houses into homes.

The partnership serves as a model for how private companies and nonprofit organizations can join forces to tackle urgent challenges and deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes. Optimum Bank encourages other companies to explore similar initiatives that create lasting social impact.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development and social progress through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a globally recognized nonprofit organization committed to providing affordable housing solutions and fostering inclusive communities. Through volunteer efforts and philanthropic support, the organization enables families to achieve homeownership and long-term stability.





