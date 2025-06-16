SuperInvestor, the annual gathering for private equity and venture capital professionals, has announced that it is rebranding to SuperReturn Europe ahead of its 25th edition. The new name reflects the event's strong European focus and evolving role as the continent's leading platform for LPs, GPs, and global investment leaders.

SuperReturn Europe is a cornerstone in the private capital calendar, with 85% of its audience consistently drawn from across Europe. The event will continue to serve as the must-attend meeting place for key stakeholders from the region and beyond looking to unlock insights, forge connections, and explore opportunities within European private markets.

Dorothy Kelso, Managing Director of SuperReturn, said: "As the conference celebrates a quarter of a century at the heart of Europe's private capital industry, it feels like the right moment to evolve our identity to reflect what this event has become. SuperReturn Europe is the hub for European private markets, delivering 500+ LPs and 750+ GPs 80% of them at C-suite/Partner/Director level who undertake in excess of 45,000 meetings across the 4 days of the conference. Furthermore, we know that the timing of the event in Q4 is valuable for GPs who are looking to close their funds by the end of the year or soft-launch funds they will be raising next year. While the event maintains its global reach, with attendees from over 50 countries, the new identity affirms our commitment to the region and to addressing the trends, innovations, and opportunities that matter most to Europe-focused LPs and GPs."

SuperReturn Europe 2025 will address the most pressing themes shaping the continent's private capital ecosystem, including:

Why is the lower mid-market a new hotspot for investment in Europe?

How are co-investments reshaping the market?

What factors are driving the rise of evergreen funds in private credit?

How has the need for liquidity driven growth across the European secondaries market?

How big is the private wealth opportunity?

As private wealth continues to grow as a key source of capital, SuperReturn is scaling its coverage of this capital source. Co-located with the main event, SuperReturn Family Office Europe will deliver an in-depth focus on the distinctive opportunities and challenges facing family office investors in European private markets.

The newly renamed SuperReturn Europe will take place at the Hotel Okura, Amsterdam, from 4-7 November 2025. Attendees whether long-time supporters or first-time delegates can expect the same market-leading content, unparalleled networking, and strategic insights that have defined the event for the past 25 years.

For more information and to reserve your place visit the SuperReturn Europe website.

About SuperReturn Europe

SuperReturn Europe is the largest networking event for private capital leaders focused on Europe and part of the SuperReturn series of leading private equity events which take place across the world.

The four-day conference will bring together more than 1,500 of the industry's leading professionals from across the world to network and discuss current trends and the growing opportunities in Europe's private markets.

