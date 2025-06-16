Powering 1.5 Million sites across 150 countries-WP Engine reflects on a decade and a half of trusted digital leadership

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress®[1], today celebrates its 15th anniversary, a milestone that marks the company's evolution from a local startup in Austin to a global platform helping businesses win online through open technology and trusted partnerships.

WP Engine has remained dedicated to helping businesses win online through powerful, secure, and scalable digital experiences. Over the past 15 years, the company has welcomed several industry-leading companies into the fold-including Flywheel, StudioPress, Delicious Brains, and most recently, NitroPack-each one enhancing WP Engine's capabilities and reach. WP Engine continues to invest in the open web and the customers who power it, launching more than 50 product enhancements in the past six months alone across its core offerings in managed hosting for WordPress, composable, and eCommerce solutions.

"We're living through a defining moment for the web where creativity, technology, and human connection converge at unprecedented speed. At WP Engine, our mission is to power the freedom to create, and this is more pivotal now than ever before," said Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine. "The digital frontier is transforming, and we're investing deeply in the tools, platforms, and partnerships that help our customers and agency partners to keep pace and lead the way."

WP Engine has seen tremendous growth since its founding in 2010 with a modest 30 paying customers, into a global platform serving over 6 million web requests per day from over 1.5 million websites across 150+ countries. Today, WP Engine powers more than 200,000 active customers, partners with nearly 12,000 agencies, and employs over 1,000 employees across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

This growth has been driven by a team deeply committed to WP Engine's values, with more than 60 employees celebrating over a decade at the company. Since 2013, these values have been deeply embedded in WP Engine's culture and in 2020 the company revisited and reaffirmed its core values to ensure they scaled alongside its evolving mission. The company also remains deeply focused on delivering best-in-class support, earning over a dozen Stevie Awards for excellence in customer service.

"Looking back at the past 15 years, I feel a truly overwhelming sense of pride," said Jason Cohen, WP Engine's Founder. "It's not just about the scale we've reached or the impact we've had on our customers. What stands out to me is that we have accomplished all of this as a team, driven by the strength of our shared values. Thank you to everyone who has joined us on our journey so far-our gratitude cannot be overstated."

As the company looks ahead, it's channeling these commitments into its next phase of growth. Entering this new chapter, WP Engine has strengthened its executive bench over the past two years with the appointments of Darcy Kurtz as Chief Marketing Officer, Ramadass Prabhakar as Chief Technology Officer, Sam Monti as Chief Financial Officer, and Simon Lemos as Senior Vice President of North America Sales. This positions the company for long-term success, signifying a renewed focus on customer experience, technical innovation, and global growth.

As WP Engine celebrates this milestone, it does so with a clear eye on the future-one where the open web continues to thrive, creators remain empowered, and values-led innovation drives what's next. To learn more about WP Engine, visit wpengine.com.

