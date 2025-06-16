Heng Ren Partners: Heng Ren Calls on Sinovac to Pay Shareholders the Special Dividend Before the July 8 Board Vote

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) shareholder Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC today sent an open resolution to Sinovac's shareholders outlining the decisive action that Sinovac's Board of Directors must take to pay shareholders the $55 cash dividend before the July 8 board vote, which would remove uncertainty, restore credibility and improve investor confidence in Sinovac.

The full text of the resolution follows:

Pay The $55 Dividend Before the July 8 Board Election

All Sinovac shareholders can agree on one issue: receiving dividends.

Heng Ren urges the Sinovac board to pay the declared $55 cash dividend before the July 8 vote for the board.

Here are the reasons:

It's legitimate. The current board's announcement of the $55 special cash dividend payment date stated "on or about" July 9. Then Monday, July 7 should work. U.S. banks and stock exchanges are open for business.

July 9. Then Monday, July 7 should work. U.S. banks and stock exchanges are open for business. A July 7 payment date would remove uncertainty about the dividend . After the current board declared a $55 cash dividend to be paid "on or about" Wednesday, July 9, the election contest for the Sinovac board was scheduled for the day before, July 8.

. After the current board declared a $55 cash dividend to be paid "on or about" Wednesday, July 9, the election contest for the Sinovac board was scheduled for the day before, July 8. Given the drama surrounding Sinovac, it is not surprising that shareholders are worried that a different board might cancel the declared $55 dividend. Remove this worry. Pay the dividend on Monday, July 7 to shareholders.

Paying the dividend on July 7 focuses shareholders on the qualifications of the candidates. It reduces the guessing about where candidates stand on the single issue of dividends, and allows for a more holistic and realistic consideration of the candidates' merits to serve shareholders.

This is a simple solution that would go a long way towards restoring credibility and investor confidence at Sinovac.

Peter Halesworth

Founder & CIO

Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC

Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC This week Heng Ren will invite shareholders to attend a webinar on the voting process and the issues before voters. Please review your voting materials and bring your thoughts and questions. See https://www.hengreninvestment.com/ and click "Sinovac Fairness" for details.

Contact:

info@hengreninvestment.com

