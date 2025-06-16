Anzeige
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: 789125 | ISIN: AGP8696W1045 | Ticker-Symbol: SVQ
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Heng Ren Partners: Heng Ren Calls on Sinovac to Pay Shareholders the Special Dividend Before the July 8 Board Vote

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) shareholder Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC today sent an open resolution to Sinovac's shareholders outlining the decisive action that Sinovac's Board of Directors must take to pay shareholders the $55 cash dividend before the July 8 board vote, which would remove uncertainty, restore credibility and improve investor confidence in Sinovac.

The full text of the resolution follows:

Pay The $55 Dividend Before the July 8 Board Election

All Sinovac shareholders can agree on one issue: receiving dividends.

Heng Ren urges the Sinovac board to pay the declared $55 cash dividend before the July 8 vote for the board.

Here are the reasons:

  • It's legitimate. The current board's announcement of the $55 special cash dividend payment date stated "on or about" July 9. Then Monday, July 7 should work. U.S. banks and stock exchanges are open for business.
  • A July 7 payment date would remove uncertainty about the dividend. After the current board declared a $55 cash dividend to be paid "on or about" Wednesday, July 9, the election contest for the Sinovac board was scheduled for the day before, July 8.
  • Given the drama surrounding Sinovac, it is not surprising that shareholders are worried that a different board might cancel the declared $55 dividend. Remove this worry. Pay the dividend on Monday, July 7 to shareholders.
  • Paying the dividend on July 7 focuses shareholders on the qualifications of the candidates. It reduces the guessing about where candidates stand on the single issue of dividends, and allows for a more holistic and realistic consideration of the candidates' merits to serve shareholders.

This is a simple solution that would go a long way towards restoring credibility and investor confidence at Sinovac.

Peter Halesworth
Founder & CIO
Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC

Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC This week Heng Ren will invite shareholders to attend a webinar on the voting process and the issues before voters. Please review your voting materials and bring your thoughts and questions. See https://www.hengreninvestment.com/ and click "Sinovac Fairness" for details.

Contact:
info@hengreninvestment.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heng-ren-calls-on-sinovac-to-pay-shareholders-the-special-dividend-before-the-july-8-board-vote-302482398.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
