Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A3CVXG | ISIN: US5494981039 | Ticker-Symbol: CH2A
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Lucid Group: Android Auto Compatibility Now Available to Lucid Air Owners

North American and European Lucid owners can now connect Android TMsmartphones to the Lucid Air for an enhanced infotainment experience

NEWARK, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Android Auto Smart Driving Companion Application1 is now available in all Lucid Air vehicles via an over-the-air update to Lucid OS 2.7.0. Owners of the award-winning Lucid Air can now seamlessly access their favorite Android smartphone maps, media, and messaging apps on the Lucid Air Glass Cockpit via USB or wirelessly.

The Android Auto Smart Driving Companion App is now available in all Lucid Air vehicles via an over-the-air update, giving Lucid owners access their favorite Android smartphone maps, media, and messaging apps.

"Android Auto is one of the most requested features by Lucid owners, and we are delighted to announce that we have begun rolling out a software update to add this capability." said Dr. Jean-Philippe Gauthier, Head of Software Engineering for Lucid. "Android Auto with Lucid Air's expansive 34-inch Glass Cockpit builds upon our commitment to compromising nothing by enhancing comfort and convenience for owners."

To use Android Auto in your Lucid Air, you need to have an Android phone with Android 9.0 or higher, an active data plan, and a compatible USB cable. If your phone has Android 11 or higher, you can use Android Auto wirelessly, without connecting it to your vehicle.

For more information on how to connect your Lucid Air to Android Auto wirelessly or via USB, visit our knowledge center. Android Auto access for Lucid Gravity owners is coming soon.

About Lucid Group
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art EV technology for the benefit of all.

Media Contacts
media@lucidmotors.com

1 Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC. Compatible Android phone and compatible active data plan required.

Lucid Group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711273/Android_Auto_in_Lucid_Air.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080273/LucidMotors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/android-auto-compatibility-now-available-to-lucid-air-owners-302482103.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
