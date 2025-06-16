Pacific Assets Trust plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
16 June 2025
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.stewartinvestors.com/uk/en/private-investor/our-strategies/pacific-assets-trust.html.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
© 2025 PR Newswire