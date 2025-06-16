XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.: XPPen Partners with Annecy International Animation Film Festival to Launch the Inaugural XPPen Award for Graduation Films, Nurturing the Next-Gen Talent

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, the leading digital art innovation brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival to establish the inaugural XPPen Award for a Graduation Film. This initiative aims to spotlight emerging talents in the animation industry and provide support for young creators from around the globe. This year, the award was presented to Haoyuan ZHU and Jiali TAN from China for their outstanding work, "Won't Be Here."

"We need to amplify the voices of the new generation. When creators at the pivotal start of their careers are given visibility, their stories have the potential to shape the creative world," remarked Amy Yuan, Marketing Director of XPPen, explaining the motivation behind establishing this award. "We are also delighted to witness such outstanding works at this year's festival. Congratulations to all the winners and creatives!"

Celebrating The XPPen Award for a Graduation Film

As one of the most prestigious animation festivals in the world, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival showcased over 3,900 submissions from more than 100 countries this year. The "Graduation Film" category is specifically designed for students in animation programs, representing the pinnacle of student creativity and serving as a crucial stepping stone for emerging talents in the industry. By partnering with Annecy to establish this special award, XPPen aims to provide greater opportunities and support for Gen Z creators, reflecting its commitment to nurturing creative talent and fostering a vibrant creator ecosystem.

From 45 shortlisted graduation films across 30 countries, young creators Haoyuan ZHU and Jiali TAN from China were honored with the XPPen Award for their outstanding work, "Won't Be Here". This remarkable work showcases a distinctive artistic style, capturing subtle emotions with rich palette of muted colors and masterful long takes, creating a poetic atmosphere that resonates deeply. This award highlights that animation goes beyond being just an artistic tool, it serves as a form of creative medium that transcends language and reinterprets the human experience, perfectly aligning with XPPen's brand mission of 'Bring Artist the Surprise of Realizing the Dream of Digital Art.'

Empowering Creativity with Cutting-Edge Technology

As part of the XPPen Award, the winners were presented with the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 165 Hz to encourage them to achieve even greater accomplishments in the animation field. This tablet is the world's first 165Hz high refresh rate drawing display, featuring the X3 Pro dual styli, 16K pressure levels, and Calman-verified color accuracy (?E<1). These advanced capabilities provide creators with precise previews and visual feedback when working with videos or complex images, enabling them to produce high-quality animation effectively.

In today's creative field, Gen Z creators often face high barriers to professional-grade drawing devices. XPPen is committed to democratizing access to advanced digital art tools, unlocking limitless possibilities for the next generation of creators in animation storytelling. "When technological barriers are removed and creative connections are strengthened, we can inject more vitality into the world of digital art."

Beyond the award, XPPen encouraged fan engagement by offering invitations to the award ceremony for aspiring animators through social media contests. This initiative reflects XPPen's commitment to giving back and supporting creative enthusiasts in the animation community.

XPPen's Commitment to the Future of Animation

With nearly 20 years of dedication to the digital art field, XPPen's collaboration with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival further underscores its commitment to advancing innovation in animation arts and industry development. Looking ahead, XPPen will continue to invest resources in supporting initiatives such as the Ottawa International Animation Festival and the 3D Community Challenge, fostering the growth and progress of the animation arts ecosystem. For more details on upcoming events or XPPen's innovative products, please visit the XPPen Official Website.

