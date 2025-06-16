Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 15:14 Uhr
Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Preview Funding Automation Module at Canada's Used Car Week

AI-Driven Solution Drives Funding and Reporting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for automotive financing providers, announced it will showcase its new Funding Automation Module at Canada's Used Car Week. The event is scheduled for June 17-18, 2025 at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto. Inovatec chief product officer Paul Harder and business development head Bob Metodiev will highlight the module's capabilities on the conference main stage on June 18 at 1:45 p.m.

The Funding Automation Module leverages AI technology to help lenders and dealers complete automotive financing transactions and adhere to reporting mandates. Lenders can process documents far faster and more accurately than through existing tools, reducing instances of fraud and lowering operating costs. Dealers often receive payment within minutes, and customer experience is elevated by eliminating paper-based workflows. The Funding Automation Module can be integrated into Inovatec's advanced Loan Origination System (LOS), or can be accessed as a standalone solution.

"Lenders and dealers recognize that the only way to succeed in a competitive marketplace is by delivering an efficient and satisfying experience to customers. The Funding Automation Module does precisely this by streamlining cumbersome workflows and closing deals faster and more accurately than existing tools," said Harder. "We are eager to present the module at Canada's Used Car Week, and show how it delivers tangible outcomes to lenders, dealers, and customers."

Respected for its market-leading cloud-based loan application processing, origination, and servicing solutions, Inovatec has earned the trust of leasing companies, banks, credit unions, OEMS, and other lenders throughout the United States and Canada. The company's solutions enable lenders to automate time-consuming, complex workflows, resulting in fast and accurate decisioning and processing, improved dealer and consumer experiences, lower operating costs, and increased profits. Inovatec's platforms integrate with multiple third-party services, including income verification, fraud detection, and embedded payment applications. Through this ecosystem, Inovatec provides unparalleled flexibility and value to clients throughout the lending landscape.

For information on how Inovatec's LOS and Portal and LMS capabilities can deliver multiple benefits to automotive financing companies, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and loan servicing and management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

# # #

PR Contacts:

marketing@inovatec.ca
Glenn Goldberg
Parallel Communications Group
516-776-3282
ggoldberg@parallelpr.com
LinkedIn
??: @Parallel_PR

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inovatec-to-preview-funding-automation-module-at-canadas-used-car-1039889

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
