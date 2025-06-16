ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Announces Strategic Investment Led by Top-Tier Investors GCP Capital Partners and Apollo S3

Strategic investment from GCP Capital Partners and Apollo S3 highlights ALKEME's rapid growth, industry leadership, and strong future outlook

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the successful closing of a significant continuation vehicle (CV) transaction. This strategic investment, anchored by leading investors GCP Capital Partners and Apollo S3, underscores ALKEME's exceptional track record and positions the company for continued expansion and impact in the insurance marketplace.

ALKEME Announces Strategic Investment Led by Top-Tier Investors GCP Capital Partners and Apollo S3

Since its founding, ALKEME has rapidly established itself as a leader in the insurance sector, delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service to clients nationwide. This latest investment is a testament to ALKEME's strong performance, visionary leadership, and the confidence leading investors have in the company's future.

"This milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients and partners place in us every day," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "With the support of world-class investors like GCP Capital and Apollo S3, ALKEME is uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth, drive innovation, and redefine what's possible in the insurance industry. We are excited to continue making a meaningful difference for our clients and communities."

"ALKEME's impressive growth and commitment to excellence have set a new standard in the insurance brokerage space," said Boris Gutin, co-managing partner of GCP Capital. "We are proud to partner with Curtis and the ALKEME team as they continue to expand their reach and impact. Our investment reflects our strong belief in ALKEME's vision and our shared commitment to supporting their ongoing success."

With this new capital and the backing of premier investors, ALKEME is well-equipped to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in cutting-edge technology, and further enhance its client offerings.

About ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 45 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 45 locations in 29 states.

About GCP Capital Partners

GCP Capital Partners, LLC ("GCP") is a middle-market private equity investment firm with $2.0 billion in committed capital since its formation. GCP has completed over 70 transactions since its inception in 2000. GCP's principals have over 100 years of combined private equity experience and have substantial personal capital invested in the funds. GCP has made investments in a number of industries, including tech-enabled business services and financial services.

About Apollo S3

S3 is Apollo's Sponsor & Secondary Solutions business. S3 provides flexible capital solutions to asset managers and limited partners across the risk-reward spectrum. S3 is a natural extension of Apollo's global investment platform, offering partner-oriented capital across asset classes including private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate. To learn more about S3, please visit http://www.apollos3.com/.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-announces-strategic-investment-led-by-top-tier-investors-gcp-1039541