Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
Black Book Research: Health Plan Executives at AHIP 2025 Align Strongly on Value-Based Reimbursement Optimization as Top IT Priority, Black Book Survey Finds

VBRO technologies emerge as essential investments for payers navigating CMS and state-driven payment reforms, according to 849 executives polled pre-AHIP 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / In the lead-up to AHIP 2025, a national survey conducted by Black Book Research reveals that an overwhelming majority of attending payer executives and health plan leaders have identified Value-Based Reimbursement Optimization (VBRO) as their organization's top strategic IT focus in 2025.

The survey, conducted across 849 managed care executives, half of whom are AHIP 2025 attendees, highlights how rapidly accelerating federal and state mandates around alternative payment models (APMs) are driving investment in scalable, payer-focused reimbursement technologies.

"Health plans can no longer afford to be reactive," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "The vendors identified in this report are not only satisfying clients, they are enabling measurable improvements in risk management, cost containment, and value-based outcomes."

Performance Impact from Leading VBRO Vendors

Health plans already implementing top-rated VBRO platforms report up to 81% improvement in key metrics, including:

Risk adjustment accuracy

Cost savings and financial performance under APMs

Outcomes--based contract compliance

Star Ratings improvements for Medicare Advantage

States including New York, California, and Texas are also rolling out aggressive Medicaid value-based purchasing models, making advanced VBRO systems crucial for payers seeking to remain compliant while optimizing member outcomes.

Top 20 Vendors Recognized for Value-Based Reimbursement Optimization in 2025

Alphabetically Listed | Based on Health Plan and MCO Client Feedback

Vendor

Recognized VBRO Capabilities

Arcadia

Population health analytics to support quality tracking and member risk stratification.

Carelon Digital Platforms

Member engagement tools driving care gap closure and Star Ratings performance.

Cedar Gate Technologies

Bundled payment modeling and analytics for shared savings and downside risk.

Cotiviti

Integrated payment integrity and quality monitoring aligned with value-based incentives.

FinThrive

Predictive VB payment modeling and real-time revenue insights for payers.

FTI Consulting

Strategic advisory for transitioning to outcome-based payment models.

Gradient AI

Predictive underwriting and VB contract performance forecasting.

HCL America

VB infrastructure support and CMS-compliant payment model integration.

HealthEdge

Automated VB contract administration, claims integration, and provider reporting.

Innovaccer

AI-driven VB analytics platform supporting risk management and member targeting.

Inovalon

Cloud-based risk adjustment, audit readiness, and quality scoring tools.

IQVIA

Real-world data analytics for population cost-effectiveness and outcomes measurement.

Lumeris

Operating system for value-based care, supporting ACO and Medicare Advantage plans.

MedeAnalytics

Business intelligence tools focused on VB payer performance and contract KPIs.

Milliman

Actuarial tools for optimizing bundled payments, shared savings, and VB risk.

Optum

AI-powered tools for provider alignment, utilization, and financial performance tracking.

Oracle Health

Payer solutions for VB claims processing, compliance, and outcome management.

Persivia

Remote monitoring integrated with SDoH data for VB quality and risk scoring.

Premier Inc.

Collaborative Medicaid and ACO analytics for value-based program execution.

Veradigm

Commercial and public payer solutions for risk management and VB program alignment.

Why This Matters for AHIP 2025 Attendees

With CMS expanding downside-risk APMs and more states imposing value-based purchasing mandates, payers are expected to deliver measurable improvements in care quality, population health, and financial transparency. VBRO platforms are evolving into foundational IT investments-not optional upgrades.

The vendors in this report reflect high client satisfaction and impactful results reported by executives managing Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, and commercial health plans.

About the Survey and Black Book Research

Black Book's 2025 VBRO survey includes responses from 849 managed care and health plan leaders, with a confidence level of 95%. Respondents graded vendors on 18 qualitative key performance indicators including solution adaptability, ROI, contract alignment, innovation, and client responsiveness. Black Book Research, now in its 20th year, delivers impartial, crowd-sourced client satisfaction rankings and benchmark analytics to help payers, providers, and investors make better-informed technology decisions. Contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/health-plan-executives-at-ahip-2025-align-strongly-on-value-based-rei-1039874

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
