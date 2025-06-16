Sinch AB: 97% of Businesses to Use AI in Customer Communications in 2025, But Are Consumers Ready for It?

New research from Sinch reveals how top brands are unlocking smarter, more personalized customer experiences with AI, RCS, and integrated omnichannel strategies

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today released new research indicating that nearly all businesses plan to incorporate artificial intelligence into their customer communications this year. The report, the state of customer communications, explores how brands are adapting their engagement strategies as customer expectations rise, and AI adoption accelerates globally.

Based on surveys of 2,800 consumers and 1,600 business leaders across industries including retail, financial services, healthcare, and technology, the report shows that AI is set to play a central role in transforming how companies build seamless omnichannel execution across channels and deliver real-time support and personalized experiences.

The findings show that consumers increasingly expect consistent, secure, personalized experiences across channels like SMS, email, chat, and voice. Businesses are responding by integrating their communication strategies to deliver more seamless, AI-driven omnichannel engagement.

"Customer communication is no longer just about sending a message. It's about creating moments that engage people and drive business results," said Gwen Lafage, VP of Brand and Content at Sinch. "The businesses that lead are putting the customer at the heart of their communication strategies, letting them choose how and where they want to connect and using AI, and channels like RCS, to make every interaction smarter, faster, and more meaningful. That is how you create standout experiences and real business impact."

Key findings from the report:

The research identifies key trends shaping the future of digital customer communications, where AI, trust, and omnichannel execution intersect to deliver better customer experiences.

AI adoption is accelerating

97% of businesses plan to use AI in their customer communications this year, with top investment areas for 2025 including AI voice assistants (63%) and AI-driven chatbots (43%). AI is quickly becoming the foundation of modern engagement strategies, providing real-time support, smarter personalization, and secure verification.

Millennials and Gen Z are embracing AI-powered interactions for speed and ease. In contrast, older consumers remain more cautious, particularly around transparency and data usage. 71% of Gen Z respondents would work with an AI-chatbot trained on support documentation. That compares to 42% of all age groups

58% of consumers want to choose the channels they receive messages on, with preferences varying by use case and demographic. Businesses are under pressure to match these expectations with more flexible, personalized, and integrated communication strategies.

59% of business leaders view Rich Communication Services (RCS) as a game-changer. This mobile messaging option was also consistently chosen by consumers over other formats for promotional, informational, and verification messages. The channel includes features like verified sender, image carousels, video, quick replies, and embedded calls to action, transforming what's possible in mobile messaging.

To help brands transform single interactions into real relationships, Sinch introduces a simple framework built around four essential use cases that drive both customer experience and business impact:

Marketing campaigns: Keep customers engaged with personalized messages that capture attention and drive conversions.

As competition intensifies and customer expectations continue to rise, the ability to deliver clear, secure, and relevant omnichannel communication is becoming a key business priority.

"It has never been more important, or more achievable, to create experiences that customers love," said Sophie Cheng, SVP of Product Marketing at Sinch. "But to do that, businesses must embrace AI to create seamless, trusted omnichannel strategies that focus on keeping their audiences engaged, informed, safe, and happy. That's exactly what our framework delivers: a clear focus on smarter digital communications that drive stronger business outcomes. With Sinch's deep channel expertise and enterprise-grade infrastructure, we help businesses bring this strategy to life across every stage of the customer journey."

Sinch's new report, Th e state of customer communications , is now available. It offers practical insights, global consumer data, and advice for businesses looking to innovate how they engage customers.

Download the full report or visit www.sinch.com to learn more.

