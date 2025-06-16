Wollette announces the upcoming launch of its revolutionary payment experience, set to go live in Q4 2025

Wollette, the British technology company redefining commerce, payments, and consumer engagement, today announces WollettePay a bold new way to pay. Designed to combine the speed of one-tap checkout with the power of open banking. WollettePay is the first payment system to deliver a truly seamless account-to-account (A2A) experience.

Set to launch in Q4 2025, WollettePay introduces a breakthrough in payment innovation by offering what current Open Banking solutions have yet to achieve: frictionless, one-tap, instant A2A payments that match the ease and speed of the world's leading payment methods such as card networks while delivering the transparency, intelligence, and cost-efficiency of open banking.

Making everyday payments effortless

For too long, shoppers and retailers have faced payment experiences that are often slow and fragmented. While open banking has opened new possibilities for account-to-account payments, many existing solutions still require multiple steps and deliver inconsistent performance.

With WollettePay, each transaction is protected by biometric verification, tokenisation, and advanced encryption, providing merchants and consumers with complete confidence in a seamless, secure experience.

"We believe the future of payments is instant, intelligent, and effortless, and our mission is to remove friction from every transaction," said Henry Orunkoya, Founder and CEO of Wollette.

"WollettePay is the first solution to bring open banking up to speed with the card networks. We are giving consumers and merchants a payment experience that is finally as simple as it should be."

Empowering merchants with smarter platform

WollettePay joins a suite of Wollette's commerce-enabling products, designed to:

Integrate seamlessly with accounting, inventory, and supplier systems to streamline operations.

Unlock actionable insights through digital receipts and rich sales analytics.

Reduce costs and strengthen customer loyalty with data-driven engagement programmes.

Highlights

Contactless tap, familiar ease

Consumers pay instantly from their bank accounts without redirects or entering card details. No cards

Merchants avoid card fees and reduce fraud. Strong Consumer Authentication

Each transaction is securely authorized via biometric authentication, with tokenisation and encryption protecting all payment data. Omnichannel

Works online and in-person. Made for the modern checkout

Pre-built APIs and SDKs designed for seamless integration with enterprise, retail, and rapidly growing platforms.

Rethinking How Money Moves

For years, businesses have relied on traditional payment rails that, while foundational, often come with high fees, complex reconciliation processes, and limitations that slow innovation. WollettePay offers a modern alternative streamlining payments by connecting banks and merchants directly, without unnecessary layers. The result is a smarter, more efficient way to pay that supports businesses, and enhances the customer experience.

Join the Future of Payments

WollettePay will be available to merchants and partners across the UK from Q4 2025, expanding to the rest of Europe in Q1 2026. Pre-registration opens in early July.

Open banking is moving beyond infrastructure to deliver seamless, secure experiences that benefit both consumers and merchants. With WollettePay, we're inviting you to be part of the future of payments- Henry Orunkoya, Founder CEO, Wollette

What's Next?

In the coming weeks, Wollette will announce early partners, share public demos, and reveal insights from its closed pilot program. Businesses interested in adopting WollettePay are invited to register their interest by sending an email to sales@wollette.com.

About Wollette

Founded by Henry Orunkoya, Wollette is revolutionizing the future of commerce. By seamlessly connecting consumers, retailers, and banks, Wollette delivers digital solutions that transform transactions and financial management into efficient, transparent, and sustainable experiences.

Its cutting-edge platform powers frictionless account-to-account payments, advanced analytics, and data-driven loyalty programs. Wollette empowers businesses to cut costs, grow revenue, deepen customer relationships, and champion sustainability with confidence

Contacts:

Press Contact

Sarah Lambert

sales@wollette.com