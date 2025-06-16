Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 15:50 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cascale Hosts Roundtable at Reuters Supply Chain USA in Chicago

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / At the recent Reuters Supply Chain USA event in Chicago, hundreds of manufacturing and consumer goods stakeholders convened under the theme "Navigate Complexity in an Era of Uncertainty."

The two-day event brought together a diverse range of supply chain professionals across freight, logistics, and manufacturing for products in beauty, fashion, tech, and more. Acknowledged throughout the programming was the rapid rise of artificial intelligence across industries, as well as the impact of tariffs on global trade and sourcing.

Representing an apparel perspective, Cascale hosted a sustainability session titled "Reframing Resilience: How to Win While Still Greening the Supply Chain." The roundtable drew executives from retail, private equity, supply chain planning, data, and tech, including Ulta Beauty and the B Corp-certified logistics company, Flock Freight. The session hit on critical points for today's decision-maker, including sustainability commitments, supplier diversification, regionality in sourcing and climate risk, geopolitical awareness.

In another session, Nikhil Abuja, director of last-mile planning and supply chain at Amazon, a Cascale member, took the stage alongside speakers from FedEx and The Circular Supply Chain Network. Abuja spoke about scaling analytics and capturing customer data on deliveries to improve efficiency - noting that agility and adaptability are critical to logistical success. His team is also responsible for adding electric vehicles to the delivery fleet.

Similarly, Uber Freight's Eric Berdinis, director of product management, focused on digitizing the entire supply chain - a $200-billion-dollar offshoot business for the rideshare app. By investing in guaranteed upfront pricing and bundled bookings, Uber Freight was able to reduce roughly four million empty miles. In his session, he played a video demonstrating new feats from Uber Freight like driverless semi-trucks and generative AI supply chain agents with uncanny likeness to humans because of "natural language" use, including pauses.

In a conversation that echoed one taking place in fashion Erik Lopez, chief supply chain officer at Ulta Beauty, introduced a concept of "fast beauty" wherein the beauty retailer is super responsive to changing consumer trends - not unlike fashion. Ulta Beauty also relies heavily on split-cart fulfillment, with some 40 percent of purchases being Buy Online Pickup in Store, or BOPIS. "It's really about amplifying and enabling our team rather than replacing them," he said. The conference closed with a session on workforce empowerment for building resilient supply chains.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-hosts-roundtable-at-reuters-supply-chain-usa-in-chicago-1039906

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.