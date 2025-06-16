German Lessor Adopts LeaseWorks' Asset, CRM and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

LeaseWorks®, a Portside company, announced that GOAL (German Operating Aircraft Leasing), a joint venture between KGAL GmbH Co. KG and Lufthansa AG, as its newest European customer.

GOAL will adopt LeaseWorks' Aeris Asset and Aeris MATCH products to digitize the firm's asset and customer management operations, while becoming LeaseWorks' first beta customer for the Aeris CFX Forecasting tool.

"In a highly competitive market, I am proud that LeaseWorks stood out for our ease of use, forward-thinking product roadmap and the way we partnered with the GOAL team listening closely, tailoring our approach and showing true adaptability to their evolving needs around Lease Diary, Asset Forecasting and LLP Mini Funds," says Haseem Vazhayil, Founder, LeaseWorks.

As a long-established aircraft leasing platform with a diverse portfolio of commercial aircraft across global markets, GOAL is focused on disciplined asset selection, long-term relationships, and a reputation for quality in aircraft leasing. The LeaseWorks products will enable GOAL to automate activities across commercial, finance, contract and technical operations, while collecting actionable intelligence to make day-to-day decisions with real-time data.

GOAL's co-Managing Director, Vicente Alava Pons, states that "GOAL's digital initiatives are designed to promote transparency and collaboration across our firm, as well as with investors and partners, helping us scale our operations. The partnership with LeaseWorks will help us improve our processes and data transparency across the organization while putting new forms of innovations, such as mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, in the hands of our employees."

"We look forward to supporting the GOAL team in their digital journey, deepening our collaboration by embedding our state-of-the-art tools that will enhance GOAL's processes to deliver exceptional results for their customers," says Vazhayil.

About GOAL

GOAL Aircraft Leasing, Germany's leading aircraft asset manager and ranked in Top 15 by ISHKA, has a proven track record in structuring complex leasing deals and delivering strong value to our investor partners. Our disciplined investment approach and robust risk management make us a trusted and competitive partner.

With a global footprint and deep industry relationships, we provide strategic insights driven by market trends, regulatory developments, and emerging technologies. Our expert team offers tailored leasing and financing solutions to airlines, along with a full suite of services for investors. https://www.goal-leasing.com/en/

About LeaseWorks

LeaseWorks®, a Portside company, provides cloud-based products and services to the aviation leasing community, with solutions for both lessors and airlines. Aeris MATCH helps lessors more quickly and effectively deploy their aviation assets with airlines around the globe. Aeris ASSET allows both lessors and airlines to manage the intricate details of aviation leases. These are the first two of a suite of products that will constitute a full-life-cycle portal for managing leased aviation assets. www.leaseworks.aero

