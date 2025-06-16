Clinique Laflamme Wins the 2025 Consumer Choice Award

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / The Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to name Clinique Laflamme as the top medical aesthetic clinic in the Greater Montreal area.

This prestigious recognition highlights the excellence of an establishment at the intersection of science, cutting-edge technology, and the art of personalized beauty.

Since its founding in 2010, Clinique Laflamme has established itself as a leading authority in medical aesthetics in Quebec. Its mission is clear: to place medicine at the service of natural, lasting beauty, while respecting overall well-being, through a personalized approach and the integration of next-generation technologies. At the heart of this vision is Dr. Nathalie Laflamme, a physician recognized in aesthetic medicine by the Collège des médecins du Québec. Certified by the European College of Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery (ECAMS), she is a leading expert in advanced aesthetic injectables and tissue biostimulation, offering holistic and harmonious rejuvenation with natural results and customized care.

Creator of the exclusive Lift Laflamme© protocol, she embodies a new generation of aesthetic physicians combining technical mastery with artistic vision.

Driven by a constant desire to refine her practice, Dr. Laflamme has expanded her expertise through advanced training in Europe, the United States, and Canada. This ongoing commitment to education allows her to remain at the forefront of the most effective, innovative, and safest medical advancements in the field.

Clinique Laflamme offers a full range of high-end medical-aesthetic treatments, including:

Next generation injectables: neuromodulators and tailored fillers to smooth wrinkles, sculpt volume, and enhance features with finesse.

Laser and light-based technologies: for pigmentation correction, skin tightening, collagen stimulation, and precision hair removal.

Non-invasive body contouring: advanced technology solutions designed to sculpt the body without surgery or downtime.

Medical-grade skincare: personalized treatments that promote luminous, even, and resilient skin.

Tissue biostimulation: a revolutionary breakthrough that reactivates the skin's natural regenerative power, from face to body, for a tightening effect and deep revitalization - all without invasive procedures.

"This award reflects our commitment to delivering ethical, science-based, and personalized aesthetic care. We believe in an evolving beauty - one that is supported by medical intelligence, technological precision, and a deep understanding of our patients," says Dr. Laflamme.

"We are deeply grateful to our patients for their continued trust. It is an honour we carry with pride and responsibility."

Guided by a culture of excellence, Clinique Laflamme stands as a leader in modern aesthetic medicine. Visionary, refined, and deeply human, it remains the destination of choice for those seeking personalized care, elegant results, and a safe, cutting-edge approach to beauty and well-being.

