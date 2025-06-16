Zello Appoints Soroosh Seyhoon as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Zello, the leading frontline communication platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Soroosh Seyhoon as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Soroosh brings nearly 20 years of experience in software leadership, with a proven track record of accelerating growth, scaling operations, and building high-performing teams.

Soroosh Seyhoon

Soroosh Appointed New Zello CRO

Most recently, Soroosh served as SVP of Revenue at Quorum Software, a global leader in energy software, where he led revenue efforts across the Americas and drove strategy execution for Quorum's North American Products. Since joining Quorum in 2006, he held leadership roles spanning Services, Customer Support, Sales Engineering, and Sales. He played a key role in establishing Quorum's inside sales function, leading enterprise sales strategy, aligning Sales and Customer Success, and integrating multiple major acquisitions.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Zello at such a pivotal time," said Soroosh. "The team has built a powerful product with real-world impact, and I see enormous opportunity to scale our reach. Zello isn't just a tool - it's a lifeline for frontline workers and a source of critical insight for management. It's about unlocking the power of voice to drive faster decisions, stronger teams, and better outcomes."

As CRO, Soroosh will lead Zello's global go-to-market organization as the company continues to expand its presence in key industries and scale its AI-powered offerings.

"Soroosh is a rare leader who brings both deep operational discipline and a sharp customer-first mindset," said Alex Gavrilov, CEO of Zello. "His experience building trusted customer relationships and scaling successful revenue teams is exactly what we need as we enter this next chapter. As we bring AI to the frontline, Soroosh will help ensure that every organization - from construction to retail to aviation - can realize the full value of smarter, faster communication."

Soroosh holds a degree in Economics from Columbia University, where he also played NCAA Division I Soccer. He now lives in Texas with his wife Cori - whom he met on the soccer field at Columbia - and their three sons Kazra, Zayden, and Zealand.

About Zello

Zello is the leading push-to-talk communication platform trusted by over 6,500 organizations around the world. The platform delivers more than 10 billion voice messages each month and is purpose-built for frontline teams in industries like construction, retail, hospitality, and transportation. With the launch of AI Digests and the Ella AI Assistant, Zello is redefining frontline communication - making conversations smarter, faster, and more actionable. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Zello is simple to use, integrate, and manage, connecting frontline and operations teams with one touch to solve problems, manage exceptions and collaborate more efficiently. Zello is recognized as one of the most reliable communication tools for mobile workers by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch. Visit zello.com for more information.

