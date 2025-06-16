Alphastar Capital Management: Alphastar Finalizes Dual-Leadership Structure With Appointment of Casey McIntyre as Co-President

Casey McIntyre is the second-announced Co-President, completing the new leadership structure for the successful registered investment adviser (RIA) firm.

CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Alphastar Capital Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Casey McIntyre, CFA, CAIA, CIPM as Co-President, officially completing the firm's newly formed dual-leadership structure and advancing its commitment to strategic, long-term growth.

In his role as Co-President, Casey will oversee the firm's core operational pillars including Investment Management, Operations, Technology, and Compliance. His appointment complements the advisor-facing leadership of fellow Co-President Derek Gubala, creating a well-rounded executive team focused on innovation, scale, and advisor-centric excellence.

Casey brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Sterling Capital Management, a $70B+ RIA based in Charlotte, NC. During his more than six-year tenure, Casey played an instrumental role in modernizing the firm's operational infrastructure, streamlining back- and middle-office functions, and expanding enterprise capabilities to support long-term scalability. Prior to Sterling, Casey spent 13 years with Cambridge Associates, a global Institutional Investment Advisor and OCIO, where he led teams across multiple operational divisions, supporting a broad spectrum of investment asset classes.

"I'm honored to join Alphastar at such an exciting and transformational point in the firm's journey. I believe deeply in building operational excellence that enables advisors to focus on what matters most: serving their clients. I look forward to partnering with Derek and the broader Alphastar team to drive continued innovation and sustainable growth."

- Casey McIntyre, Co-President

Casey and Derek together represent the alignment of vision and execution necessary to elevate Alphastar's impact in the Independent RIA space. Their complementary leadership underscores the firm's belief that growth must be intentional, coordinated, and grounded in service to advisors and the families they serve.

Brian Williams, Managing Partner of Alphastar Capital Management and Co-CEO of Financial Independence Group, expressed his excitement for officially welcoming Casey and completing Alphastar's new co-presidential leadership structure:

"Casey's operational leadership and institutional expertise are the perfect complement to Derek's advisor-focused background. Together, they bring a depth of experience that positions Alphastar to scale responsibly while remaining relentlessly committed to our advisors' success."

With $2 billion in assets under management and a national network of independent financial professionals, Alphastar is poised for its next chapter-and this leadership team is set to take it there.

About Alphastar Capital Management, LLC

As an all-encompassing registered investment adviser (RIA), Alphastar Capital Management offers multi-disciplined institutional asset management, sales and marketing, training, technology, support, and savvy 401(k) solutions. Alphastar strives to lead the next generation of RIA firms by providing unparalleled service, support, and world-class investment strategies. This offers multiple competitive advantages to our investment advisor representatives in the field. For more information, please visit www.AlphastarCM.com.

