Meyer Wilson Becomes Meyer Wilson Werning

Celebrating Courtney M. Werning's Leadership and the Firm's Legacy of Investor Protection

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / The nationally recognized law firm Meyer Wilson is proud to announce its new name: Meyer Wilson Werning. The change honors Principal Courtney M. Werning for her leadership, judgment, tireless advocacy, and central role in the firm's national reputation for excellence in representing investors harmed by financial advisor misconduct.

About Meyer Wilson Werning

Founded in 1999, Meyer Wilson Werning is a nationally recognized law firm representing investors in securities arbitration and litigation, as well as consumers in class actions. The firm has recovered more than $350 million for clients across the country and is committed to fighting financial misconduct and protecting individual investors.

Leading with Purpose: Courtney M. Werning's Commitment to Individual Investor Advocacy

Werning has been with the firm for more than 14 years, starting as a summer associate during law school. Since then, she has established herself as one of the country's leading securities arbitration attorneys-respected for her skill, integrity, and fierce advocacy on behalf of individual investors nationwide. Adding her name to the firm reflects not only her professional stature, but also the vital role she plays in the firm's continued growth and success.

"Courtney's name on the door reflects what everyone who works with her already knows-she's one of the best in the country at what she does," said David P. Meyer , Founding Principal. "She leads by example, and her commitment to our clients, our values, and our team makes this a natural and meaningful evolution for the firm."

Werning co-leads the firm's Investor Claims Practice Group, representing individuals nationwide in cases involving financial advisor negligence, fraud, and misconduct. She is widely respected by opposing counsel, mediators, and regulators, and currently serves on FINRA's National Arbitration and Mediation Committee as well as the Board of Directors for the Public Investors Advocate Bar Association (PIABA)-where she is on track to serve as President.

"Having my name added to the firm is an incredible honor," said Courtney M. Werning. "I'm proud of the work we do and thankful to be part of a team that's dedicated to standing up for individual investors and holding financial institutions accountable."

Matthew R. Wilson , Principal, added: "Courtney has earned this every step of the way-through her legal ability, her character, and the way she consistently delivers for our clients and our team. This isn't just a new name; it's a reflection of who we are and the strength of the team we've built together."

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0sqTfI6tGY





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meyer-wilson-becomes-meyer-wilson-werning-1039349