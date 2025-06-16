Medium Rare: Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival Returns - Bigger, Better, and More Delicious Than Ever Saturday, September 13, 2025 | Randall's Island | New York, NY

New York's Leading Food Festival Featuring 40+ of America's Greatest Pizzerias: Ceres, Lucali, Sally's Apizza, Frank Pepe, John's of Bleecker, Di Fara, Joe & Pat's, De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies, Prince Street, and many more!

Ticket On Sale: This Friday, June 20, 2025 at 10:00AM ET

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Pizza kingpin Dave Portnoy is back with the third and biggest-ever edition of his viral phenomenon, One Bite Pizza Festival, returning to Randall's Island on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Following two consecutive sellouts, including 10,000+ fans in 2024, Portnoy and Medium Rare are cranking the ovens to full blast for a day that promises more pizzerias, more slices, and more unforgettable pizza-inspired experiences than ever before. This year's festival partners include PEPSI®, Ninja, BILT Saputo, Verizon, Ferraro Foods, Marie's Refrigerated Salad Dressing, High Noon, Marra Forni, '47 Brand, Flatiron Pepper Co. Tickets to the festival will be available starting this Friday, June 20th at 10:00AM EST. Make sure to register for the pre-sale now to lock in the best pricing.

This year's festival features 40+ top-rated pizzerias handpicked by Portnoy himself, dishing out all-you-can-eat slices from legendary names like Lucali, Di Fara, Frank Pepe, Prince Street Pizza, Ceres (VIP Only) and more. Expect a massive menu of New York style, Neapolitan, Sicilian, Tomato Pies, Grandma slices, Bar Pies, and beyond. Festival attendees can also indulge themselves in an authentic taste of Italy thanks to Ferraro Foods serving five new dishes this year at their activation and Pepsi is making sure everyone gets the most flavor out of their pizza "bites" by giving a complimentary ice-cold Pepsi®, Pepsi® Zero Sugar, or Pepsi® Zero Sugar Wild Cherry to each ticket holder (while supplies last). For those with a sweet tooth, every ticket includes entry into an Italian Dessert Village featuring NYC's most indulgent treats from Sal & Jerry's Bakery, the Lemon Ice King of Corona, Ferrara Bakery & Cafe, The Espresso Guys, Eileen's Cheesecakes (VIP-Only), Veniero's Pastry (VIP-Only) and more.

Along with fan favorite slices, guests will engage with a myriad of flavors and fun brought to them by our festival partners. New for this year, the 2025 rendition of One Bite Pizza Festival will host pizzerias within the Pizza Deserves Pepsi experience as well as Saputo's Pizza Plaza. Also, Ninja will be highlighting their all-new 5-in-1 pizza oven serving up four types of pizza slices - all with the touch of a button in the same oven.

Taking place across two sessions, fans can select if they would like to purchase All-Inclusive Pizza afternoon or evening tickets starting at $179.99 or opt in for VIP experiences inclusive of open bar and early access should they choose to for $649.99. Session 1 will be held from 1:00PM-4:30PM with early access from 12:30PM-1:00PM for VIP guests. Session 2 will follow a similar format, opening from 6:00PM-9:30PM for general admission pizza lovers with VIP early entry from 5:30PM-6:00PM. If you are seeking the world's most luxurious pizza experience, snag a seat at the Chef's Tasting VIP Table featuring a full service nonstop buffet from the festival's 10 featured headliner pizzerias, a special dessert, and exquisite drinks delivered directly to your seat by dedicated servers. Tickets to the festival's two sessions will be available starting Friday, June 20th at 10:00AM EST. Make sure to register for the pre-sale now to lock in the best pricing.

"One Bite Pizza Fest is back for year three - and this time, the recipe's bigger, bolder, and tastier than ever, with even more legendary pizzerias in the mix! Over the past year, my team and I toured the country, devoured countless slices, and I handpicked 40+ of my all-time favorite spots to bring together in one epic, Pizza-filled day. Get ready for all-you-can-eat pizza, an irresistible Italian dessert village, awesome interactive brand experiences, and a whole lot more.

One Bite, Everyone Knows The Rules!" -Dave Portnoy

As the Official Soft Drink Partner of One Bite Pizza Festival, Pepsi is providing all attendees complimentary Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, or Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry so they can experience how its unique balance of flavor, sweetness, and refreshing crisp fizz are the perfect accompaniment to cut through delectable cheesy pizza bites. The Pizza Deserves Pepsi experience will feature popular pizzerias: Squan Tavern, The Galley Pizzeria, and Nonna's, showcasing firsthand how their delicious pies deserve only the best cola - Pepsi. By the end of the festival, attendees will agree: Pizza Deserves Pepsi.

Get ready to witness innovation in action - Ninja is showcasing their high performance 5-in-1 outdoor oven at the Ninja Artisan One Bite Backyard. Don't miss their live activation featuring four unique pizza creations cooked to perfection before your eyes along with all your favorite lawn games! Guests will have the ability to step up and taste whichever kind of slice their pizza palette desires - from Neapolitan and Thin Crust to Pan and New York Style.

Bilt is returning for the second year as the Official Rewards Program partner of One Bite! Bilt is the housing and neighborhood commerce network that transforms spend into rewards and benefits for everyone involved-including at their favorite local pizza spots. Bilt Members can purchase or use their Bilt Points to get tickets to the One Bite Pizza Festival. Once they're in, they'll enjoy exclusive experiences within the festival, including expedited access to the Bilt Neighborhood onsite at One Bite! Not a Bilt Member? Not a problem; you can sign up on-site or today to join in on the fun! Visit Bilt.com or download the app here.

Saputo is bringing next-level flavor with rich, artisan cheese creations that elevate every bite. Festival attendees can savor Saputo's premium cheeses featured at two standout pizzerias; Regina's Pizza and East Village Pizza, located at the Saputo Pizza Plaza, where melt-in-your-mouth moments are guaranteed.

Stay connected during Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival. Verizon has you covered as the exclusive wireless and cellular partner of Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival. Verizon customers can score exclusive tickets to the event through Verizon Access and enjoy expedited entry via a dedicated fast lane, making it easier than ever to join the celebration.

Ferraro Foods, the premier Italian foodservice distributor, renowned for supplying the finest ingredients to your favorite pizzerias & beyond for 50 years, is back for their third year with the beloved Ferraro Piazza - an ultimate Italian village experience. Visitors can enjoy delicious samples from their famous brands, capture memorable photo moments, and immerse themselves in a vibrant setting filled with authentic Italian charm. From five exclusive dishes to a photo-worthy activation, Ferraro is delivering the goods (straight from Italy to your feed).

Marie's Salad Dressing is bringing a bold twist to the One Bite Pizza Festival by taking your slice to the next level. Stop by their one-of-a-kind dressing wall to sample their rich, creamy dressings, drizzle or dip your pizza, and discover why Marie's is the ultimate sidekick to your slice.

High Noon is returning to the One Bite Festival grounds this Fall! Look for Dave Portnoy's drink of choice which will be available in 5 flavors throughout the grounds for fans 21+. High Noon will be serving their #1 Best Tasting* Vodka & Tequila Seltzers alongside their newest addition, the non-carbonated Vodka Iced Tea. High Noon is made with real spirits, 100 calories or under, is gluten free and has no added sugar. High Noon. Sun's Up! *Source: The Tasting Panel, September 2023. Sun Sip Responsibly. ©2025 High Noon Spirits Company, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.*Select flavors rated blind tasting of industry professionals. Vodka Flavors: Peach, Pineapple, Watermelon, Grapefruit. Tequila Flavors: Lime, Strawberry.

Marra Forni, the globally renowned and fastest-growing manufacturer of brick and deck ovens, with a wide range of fuel options including wood, coal, gas, and electric, is set to return to the One Bite Pizza Festival for the third consecutive year-celebrated for its innovation, customization, and exceptional quality. With nearly 40 Marra Forni ovens on site, some of One Bite's top pizzerias will once again have the opportunity to cook their pizzas using the finest wood- coal & gas-fired commercial ovens in the industry, as well as the most advanced stackable electric ovens available.

'47 is serving up serious style at One Bite Pizza Festival as the Official Merch Partner. From classic caps to limited-edition festival gear, fans can rep their pizza passion in comfort and style. Swing by the '47 booth to score exclusive merch made just for the fest-because great pizza deserves great threads.

Delicato Family Wines is bringing your favorite wine pours from Coppola Wines to One Bite-perfectly paired with a hot slice. Festival goers can sip and savor signature selections, and for the first time ever, enjoy the all-new Coppola Spritz-a refreshingly crisp twist made exclusively for the festival and available throughout the grounds!

Bringing the heat once again, Flatiron Pepper Co. returns with their bold, small-batch pepper blends! They're dishing out free samples to spice up your slice and ignite your taste buds, all straight from the Flatiron flavor lab.

About Medium Rare

