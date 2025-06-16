Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Armada Law, a Greenville personal injury law firm, proudly welcomes Isabella Martinez Bond, a Spanish-speaking attorney licensed in both Texas and South Carolina, to join its legal team.

Attorney Martinez Bond brings a strong commitment to client advocacy and a deep understanding of the unique legal needs of Spanish-speaking communities. Her addition to the Armada Law team strengthens its ability to serve the growing Hispanic population across South Carolina with greater accessibility and a cultural connection that helps to make clients feel more comfortable in their time of need.

As this personal injury law firm has an ongoing mission to provide inclusive, client-focused legal representation across the state, hiring Attorney Martinez Bond is a direct reflection of its commitment to serve the entire community's need for strong legal representation in personal injury matters. Armada Law recognizes the importance of having Spanish-speaking PI attorneys who can bridge the gap in communications, ensuring that the legal rights of clients are diligently upheld by speaking their language.

Chris Carsten, Managing Attorney and CEO for Armada Law, explained, "We've always focused on building a team that deeply reflects and serves our diverse community in South Carolina. Isabella immediately stood out because of her genuine passion for helping people, her impressive legal skills, and her strong connections within the Hispanic community. Her mindset and dedication perfectly align with how we approach every case at Armada, emphasizing not just legal representation but genuine care and advocacy. Isabella's approach mirrors ours: leading with empathy, advocating fiercely for clients, and continuously striving to become better every single day."

On her joining of the Armada Law legal team, Attorney Martinez Bond stated, "I was drawn to Armada Law because its values closely align with my own: putting clients first, striving for continuous growth, and supporting the community where I live and work. Spanish-speaking communities in South Carolina face a lot of legal challenges, and one of the biggest is the language barrier. Due to this, many people struggle to understand their rights, especially in personal injury cases. Having grown up in Mexico and with English being my second language, I deeply understand the challenges that come with navigating a complex legal system in a language that isn't your own. By joining Armada Law, I want to help break down those barriers and make sure our clients feel informed, empowered, and supported every step of the way."

About Armada Law

Armada Law is a personal injury law firm that focuses on providing comprehensive legal support for injured victims. The legal team provides dedicated service to plaintiffs by taking an aggressive stance against defendants while giving every client the compassionate attention they deserve in the aftermath of their injuries. The firm has a proven track record of favorable client outcomes and works to provide legal expertise and guidance on an array of personal injury matters in South Carolina. Armada Law's practice areas include personal injury, car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, and workers' compensation.

Armada Law provides involvement in investigations and evidence gathering on behalf of its injured clients, negotiations with insurance companies, and courtroom representation for cases that go to trial.

Armada Law is located at 21 Augusta St., Suite D, Greenville, SC 29601. Service is available both in English and Spanish, making it easy for those who feel more comfortable speaking their native language. The firm also offers complimentary initial consultations to those who have sustained injuries to help them determine the potential legal steps to pursue.

