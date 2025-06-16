Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
PR Newswire
16.06.2025
ZELLIS GROUP ACQUIRES HASTEE TO ENHANCE HR & PAYROLL OFFERINGS

Zellis Group expands its employee wellbeing offering with strategic acquisition that integrates earned wage access, financial education and money management tools into its Group Portfolio.

BRISTOL, England, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zellis Group, a leading provider of AI-enabled HR, workforce management, payroll and benefits, today announced the acquisition of Hastee, a pioneering financial wellbeing platform that empowers employees to take control of their financial lives through earned wage access, financial education, savings and comprehensive money management tools.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Zellis Group's commitment to powering exceptional employee experiences and meeting the needs of today's workforce. By integrating Hastee's financial wellbeing offering with Zellis' AI-enabled HR, workforce management, payroll and benefits platforms, Zellis now offers organisations and their employees a unified suite of services.

"In today's economic environment, financial wellbeing has become a crucial component of overall employee wellness which in turn drives productivity and talent retention," said John Petter, CEO of the Zellis Group. "This acquisition allows us to provide our customers with a seamless experience that connects HR, payroll and benefits with immediate financial tools that employees can use to improve their financial health and reduce stress."

Jaime Jiménez, CEO of Hastee said "our acquisition by Zellis unites complementary strengths, delivering immediate value to customers through enhanced solutions while positioning us to better serve market needs and accelerate growth together."

The acquisition enables customers across the Group, Zellis, Moorepay and Benifex, to access a comprehensive suite of financial wellbeing tools through integrated platforms, including:

  • On-demand earned wage access, allowing employees to access their earnings before payday
  • Personalised financial education resources designed to improve financial literacy
  • Intuitive money management tools that help employees budget, save, and plan for their futures
  • Detailed analytics that provides organisations with insights into employee financial wellness.

For more information please click here

Contact:

Victoria Melville
07974 161123
victoria@melvillecommunications.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zellis-group-acquires-hastee-to-enhance-hr--payroll-offerings-302482462.html

