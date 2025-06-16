Phoenix to Host SEMICON West 2025 for the First Time, Showcasing Arizona's Critical Role as a Semiconductor Manufacturing Hub

Event registration now open, with expanded programming and support from key Arizona partners

MILPITAS, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced strategic partnerships for this year's SEMICON® West with Alliance Sponsors Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), and Visit Phoenix. These collaborations reflect a shared commitment to accelerating Arizona's semiconductor growth and ensuring a strong global industry presence when SEMICON West debuts in Phoenix, Arizona, this October 7-9 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Registration is open - early-bird rates end June 27.

"Bringing SEMICON West to Phoenix speaks to the prominence of Arizona in the global semiconductor landscape," said Joe Stockunas, president of SEMI Americas. "With strong support from the state and local governments and organizations like the ACA, GPEC, and Visit Phoenix, Arizona has successfully attracted such major industry players as Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Amkor, and more than 100 companies in the semiconductor ecosystem. As the industry continues on its path toward $1 trillion in global revenue, Arizona has solidified itself as a key state driving growth and innovation."

SEMICON West brings together global leaders from across the microelectronics industry to address critical industry priorities - from advanced manufacturing and supply chain resilience to sustainability and workforce development. Themed Stronger Together - Shaping a Sustainable Future in Talent, Technology, and Trade, SEMICON West 2025 will feature opportunities to network with more than 700 companies across two levels of the Phoenix Convention Center. This year's event is expected to be the largest SEMICON West exhibition in two decades, with approximately a 25% expansion over 2024. Exhibition space sold out in November 2024 and 285 companies remain on the waiting list.

"As North America's leader in new semiconductor investment, Arizona is perfectly positioned to convene the chip industry's brightest minds and shape the future of this all-important technology," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "We are incredibly grateful to SEMI for their commitment to Arizona and look forward to working with all our partners to make this year's conference the biggest and best SEMICON West yet!"

Program highlights include:

CEO Summit Keynotes: Industry experts and government leaders will offer insights into global trends impacting semiconductors.

Industry experts and government leaders will offer insights into global trends impacting semiconductors. SEMI Workforce Development Pavilion: A space connecting job seekers with employers and showcasing strategies to build the industry's talent pipeline.

A space connecting job seekers with employers and showcasing strategies to build the industry's talent pipeline. Focused Forums: Sessions on Cybersecurity, Smart Data/AI, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Mobility, Smart MedTech, and Sustainability.

Sessions on Cybersecurity, Smart Data/AI, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Mobility, Smart MedTech, and Sustainability. Technical Tracks: Including the Test Vision Symposium, Advanced Packaging, and additional tracks covering critical areas of microelectronics innovation.

Including the Test Vision Symposium, Advanced Packaging, and additional tracks covering critical areas of microelectronics innovation. Supply Chain Sessions: Focused on strengthening global semiconductor supply chains and strategies for building long-term resilience

Focused on strengthening global semiconductor supply chains and strategies for building long-term resilience SEMI Market Symposium and the Bulls and Bears Panel: Expert analysis and forecasts on market dynamics.

and the Expert analysis and forecasts on market dynamics. SEMI Leaders & Legends Honors Dinner: Held at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, we will recognize outstanding executives who have shaped the semiconductor industry and include a special presentation of the inaugural 2025 SEMI Silicon Medal. Invited guests include SEMI member company executives from around the world and public officials from Arizona.

Held at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, we will recognize outstanding executives who have shaped the semiconductor industry and include a special presentation of the inaugural 2025 SEMI Silicon Medal. Invited guests include SEMI member company executives from around the world and public officials from Arizona. Canyon on Third : An open-air networking and entertainment hub on 3 rd Street.

An open-air networking and entertainment hub on 3 Street. SEMIquest: An immersive, hands-on pop-up exhibition that introduces students, educators, and families to the world of semiconductors.

Together, the ACA, GPEC, and Visit Phoenix are helping to amplify the visibility of SEMICON West in its new host city*, expand engagement with key stakeholders, and support meaningful collaboration across the broader semiconductor ecosystem. Since 2020, Arizona has secured more than 40 semiconductor expansions, $202 billion in capital investment, and nearly 16,000 industry jobs with more on the horizon.

For more information, please visit the SEMICON West website. For press interested in attending SEMICON West 2025, please contact Sherrie Gutierrez at sgutierrez@semi.org.

*SEMICON West will continue to be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on alternating years, including in 2026.

