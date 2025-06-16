Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nous Infosystems Inc.: Nous Infosystems Recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner

EDISON, N.J., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider, has been recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, an exclusive distinction awarded to a select group of global partners that demonstrate deep expertise and a proven track record in successful Microsoft Fabric implementations.

Nous Infosystems - Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner

This recognition underscores Nous' strong capabilities in delivering innovative data and AI solutions. By leveraging Microsoft Fabric's unified data analytics platform, Nous helps enterprises modernize their data estates, gain real-time insights, and accelerate digital transformation. The designation places Nous among an elite group of Microsoft partners globally, reaffirming its position as a trusted leader in the Data & AI space.

"Being named a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner is a testament to the incredible work our teams are doing in the data and AI space," said Anurag Chauhan, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "This acknowledgment reflects our deep alignment with Microsoft's vision and our unwavering commitment to helping clients build intelligent, future-ready data ecosystems that unlock real business value."

The Featured Partner status is awarded following a rigorous evaluation process that includes detailed audits and validation of successful reference implementations. As a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, Nous gains early access to new features, prioritized support, and exclusive resources, thereby enabling the company to deliver even more impactful, insight-driven, and scalable solutions for its clients.

"Microsoft Fabric brings a unified, end-to-end analytics experience, and our inclusion in this prestigious partner group allows us to bring the best of these capabilities to our customers," said John Shaw, Microsoft Practice Director at Nous Infosystems. "This recognition not only reinforces our technical strength but also opens new doors for collaboration and innovation with Microsoft and our customers."

This achievement further strengthens Nous Infosystems' longstanding partnership with Microsoft and highlights its continued investment in delivering cutting-edge cloud and AI-powered solutions to customers worldwide. As a Featured Partner, Nous is empowered to offer clients enhanced expertise and support in designing and deploying Microsoft Fabric solutions. Additionally, accelerated access to innovations, new features, and updates will enable the company to test and refine solutions ahead of wider release.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global leader in digital solutions and product engineering, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth.

At the forefront of technology, Nous stands as a global pioneering force, delivering unparalleled expertise in digital transformation solutions through automation using AI, leveraging the cloud, and utilizing data and analytics with assured quality.

Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India and provides assured quality services by following global standards.

Nous is Great Place to Work® Certified, reflecting a corporate culture dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711540/Nous_Infosystems_Microsoft.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nous-infosystems-recognized-as-a-microsoft-fabric-featured-partner-302482311.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
