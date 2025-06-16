Loudspeaker Market worth $20.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global loudspeaker market is valued at USD 16.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Loudspeakers are vital in delivering high-quality audio across diverse applications, from consumer electronics to public address systems and professional audio equipment. Loudspeakers convert electrical audio signals into sound, enabling immersive audio experiences in products like smartphones, home theaters, smart speakers, and soundbars. Increasing demand for superior sound quality, the rise of smart homes, and advancements in wireless audio technology are key factors driving the growth of this market.

Loudspeaker Market

Loudspeaker Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 16.42 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 20.49 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By component, product type, connectivity, functionality, vertical, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Supply chain disruptions and component shortages Key Market Opportunities Rising popularity of wireless and Bluetooth technologies Key Market Drivers Rising demand for smart speakers and home entertainment systems

Soundbars are expected to hold the second-largest market share in the loudspeaker market during the forecast period.

Soundbars have become an increasingly popular choice for enhancing home audio experiences due to their sleek design and ability to deliver high-quality sound without the need for an entire home theater system. These devices are designed to fit seamlessly under televisions, providing an immersive sound experience that enhances movies, music, and gaming. Prominent companies offering soundbars include Samsung, Sony, LG, and Bose, all of which offer a range of models that cater to different preferences and budgets. For instance, Samsung recently launched the HW-S800B, a compact soundbar that features Dolby Atmos technology, enhancing the surround sound experience for users. This model showcases Samsung's commitment to delivering cutting-edge audio solutions aligned with modern home entertainment needs.

Smart speakers are dominating the loudspeaker market by functionality

Smart speakers have revolutionized the loudspeaker industry by integrating voice recognition technology and smart home capabilities into audio devices. These speakers not only deliver high-quality sound but also serve as hubs for controlling various smart devices, accessing information, and streaming music through voice commands. Prominent companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, and Sonos dominate this segment, offering a range of models tailored to different user preferences. Amazon's Echo series and Google's Nest Audio are examples of popular smart speakers that have gained significant market share due to their advanced features and compatibility with various smart home ecosystems.

The US is expected to dominate the loudspeaker market during the forecast period

The rise of voice-controlled devices like smart speakers has played a significant role as consumers integrate them with other home automation systems. Demand for high-quality audio devices, including smart speakers, as consumers embrace smart homes, continues to rise. According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 50% of American households had smart home devices in 2021, and this number is expected to grow with advancements in IoT technologies. This integration enables users to control loudspeakers using voice commands through systems like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, further driving market expansion. According to the World Metrics report, music festivals contribute significantly to the economy, with music festivals alone bringing in over USD 1.3 billion annually.

Key players

The loudspeaker companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Bose Corporation (US), Samsung (South Korea), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Yamaha Corporation (Japan), Sennheiser Electronic SE & CO. KG (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), D&B Audiotechnik GMBH & Co KG (Germany), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Vizio Holding Corp., Inc. (US), Masimo (US), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Sonos Inc (US), Bang & Olufsen (Denmark), and others.

