Equiniti (EQ) Appoints Brian O'Neill as Chief Operating Officer of Shareholder Services

Global operations leader to drive transformation, standardize delivery, and advance innovation across Equiniti Shareholder Services

Announcement Highlights:

Brian O'Neill joins Equiniti as Chief Operating Officer of Shareholder Services, reporting to CEO Dan Kramer.

He will lead global operations, including client delivery and call centers, with a focus on standardization, efficiency, and transformation.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ)1, a global leader in shareholder services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian O'Neill as Chief Operating Officer of Shareholder Services, effective today. In this role, he will report to Dan Kramer, who leads the division as Chief Executive Officer, and will join the Shareholder Services Operating Committee.

As COO, O'Neill will have global responsibility for Shareholder Services and the company's Client Experience Centers (CEC).

A seasoned global executive, O'Neill brings a proven track record of scaling businesses, leading operational transformations, and driving revenue growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Client Officer at Numerated, which was successfully acquired by Moody's earlier this year. He has also held senior leadership positions at major financial institutions including FIS.

"Brian's appointment marks an important step forward as we strengthen our global operating model and deliver consistent, high-quality service to clients and shareholders worldwide," said Dan Kramer, CEO of Equiniti Shareholder Services. "He brings deep industry experience and a sharp focus on operational excellence, transformation and client experience. These qualities will help position Equiniti for continued growth and innovation."

Brian O'Neill's mandate includes optimizing the client and shareholder experience, standardizing global delivery practices across Shareholder Services operations and the CEC, and optimizing operational performance. He will also lead the company's global operations strategy and transformation initiatives.

His appointment underscores Equiniti's commitment to delivering integrated, tech-enabled shareholder services with efficiency, consistency and scale.

About EQ

EQ helps companies better understand and manage the ownership of their business through every stage of the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operational expertise across our core services-Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Ownership Intelligence, Proxy Management and Advisory and Private Company Solutions. Globally, EQ supports 2,200 global issuer clients and 20 million shareholders with operations in the UK, U.S., and India. Learn more at equiniti.com/global.

Armor Holding II, LLC and Orbit Private Holdings I Limited (together, EQ)



Media Contact:

Nicholas Ledford

Director of Communications, EQ

Nicholas.ledford@equiniti.com