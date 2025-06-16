New Summer Professional Development Resources From Discovery Education Help Prepare Educators for Back-to-School Success

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Discovery Education, the creators of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, now offers a new collection of summer professional development resources that help prepare educators nationwide for back-to-school success.

Available within Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms, the Summer of Learning channel offers readily accessible, standards aligned professional development content that enhances instruction across in a variety of disciplines including ELA, Math, Social Studies, and Careers Exploration.

In addition, the new summer professional development content, organized by topic and available at no cost, includes:

Immersive: The new immersive learning professional development resources let educators earn microcredentials as they build confidence with immersive technologies and learn how to create powerful instructional moments in any lesson plan. Created in partnership with Verizon, these resources let educators quickly dive into new and innovative techniques and teaching strategies that help increase student engagement.

Literacy: Discover new ways to teach literacy essentials in this series of microlearnings from Discover Literacy - a program created in partnership with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the National AfterSchool Association. With these resources, educators learn to create everyday connections to the five foundational keys of literacy through on-the-go microlearnings and flexible instructional support. These hands-on resources provide an explicit, systematic approach to instruction and opportunities to practice applying new skills.

Digital Citizenship: In a new Masterclass Video, Sharo Dickerson, Director of Digital and Learning Resources at Norton, shares best practices for teaching students how to be safe online and good digital citizens. Made available through My Digital Life, a program with Norton, the accompanying multimodal activities empower students to explore the important topic of digital citizenship.

Health: To help educators better prepare for conversations with students about the most common forms of substance misuse threatening their communities, a powerful on-demand webinar outlines all the primary drug categories and how educators can communicate with students about their impact. This content is made available by Operation Prevention, a program created in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Designed to work alongside the innovative product enhancements announced earlier this year, these professional development resources show teachers how to create personalized learning experiences with inquiry, excitement, and exploration that will hold students' attention while challenging them academically. Learn more about all the exciting Discovery Education updates for Back-to-School 2025 here.

"At Discovery Education, we believe professional learning should be relevant, collaborative, model innovative strategies, and give teachers time to reflect so they can immediately transfer to their practice. From learning new engaging instructional strategies to growing their art of teaching, these resources span topics and disciplines to ensure all educators can make the most of their professional learning this summer," said Jaime LaForgia, Senior Director of Professional Learning at Discovery Education.

Educators using Discovery Education resources can augment their professional learning using Discovery Educator Network. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Educator Network connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration. Learn more about professional learning at Discovery Education here.

