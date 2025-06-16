Digital Railway Market worth $127.54 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Railway Market is estimated to be USD 82.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 127.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The demand for advanced transportation systems, commuters' mobility, and general transportation services, such as urban freight and personal mobility, is constantly increasing based on various geopolitical, economic, and environmental factors. Urbanization, global population growth, climate change, mitigating environmental impacts associated with personal vehicle use, and the demand for mobility have put significant pressure on modern cities and economies. With the growing issues of sustainability and urbanization and with more scrutiny on transportation emissions, digital railways are developing as a critical pillar of future-ready mobility ecosystems with strong policy support. Digital railways can support energy-efficient travel as they incorporate systems and technologies such as automated train operation systems, eco-driving systems, and other energy-saving measures to decrease fuel emissions.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Digital Railway Market'

218 - Tables

55 - Figures

263 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206122052

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered Offering, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Digital Railway Market are Alstom (France), Cisco (US), Wabtec (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), Hitachi (Japan), Huawei (China), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), DXC (US), Nokia (Finland), Advantech (Taiwan), Televic (Belgium), Uptake (US), Tego (US), KONUX (Germany), Aitek S.p.A. (Italy), Assetic (Australia), Machines With Vision (UK), Delphisonic (US), Passio Technologies (US), Atkins (UK), CloudMoyo (US), RailTel (India), ZEDAS (Germany), Simpleway (US), EKE Electronics (Finland), and r2p (Germany).

Passenger information system to witness fastest growth rate during forecast period.

Passenger Information Systems (PIS) play a crucial role in enhancing the travel experience by delivering timely and accurate real-time journey information. This helps passengers stay informed and respond effectively to any disruptions. One significant advantage of a PIS is its future-proof nature. The system offers innovative software and support services that are designed to evolve and function reliably throughout the anticipated lifespan of the train. PIS provides real-time information access in a timely manner, which improves passenger satisfaction and broadens access to public transportation. Additionally, by facilitating easier access to public transport, PIS promotes the use of environmentally friendly mobility solutions, contributing to the goals of smart and efficient transportation.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206122052

Workforce management segment to witness highest growth rate during forecast period.

Workforce management software in virtual railroads ensures that businesses operate efficiently and safely by streamlining how human resources are allocated and tracked. Staff utilization, service reliability, safety adherence, and, eventually, more resilient and digitalized railway systems are enhanced through these digital solutions. One of the main purposes of these systems is to provide automated scheduling and rostering. It allows railway companies to schedule their drivers, manage crews, station staff, and control room staff shifts in a way that is compliant with labor laws, labor qualifications, and availability of workers. Automated scheduling will eliminate human error, enforce neutrality in the scheduling of work, and ensure compliance with contractual obligations. Furthermore, the real-time location of people using GPS and IoT will allow supervision to locate workers, expedite movements by responding to incidents, and reallocate staff when there is an emergency or a disruption.

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth rate during forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific region, the Digital Railway Market is projected to experience significant growth due to the area's proactive adoption of technological advancements and substantial capital investments, particularly in its emerging economies. Australia, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and India are some of the key nations taking giant steps toward achieving digital transformation in their railway areas. This includes the large-scale adoption of smart ticketing systems, passenger information systems that can be accessed through mobile programs, and advanced signaling and communication systems. There has been a notable rise in the deployment of AI-based solutions aimed at optimizing train schedules and enhancing operational efficiency within the largest railway networks in the Asia Pacific region. In August 2024, Dhaya Maju Infrastructure Sendirian Berhad (Sdn Bhd) of Malaysia inked an MoU with India's Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to cooperate in the sphere of railway infrastructure and services. The cooperation entails projects to build a manufacturing base in Malaysia for railway coaches and allied products to cater to the increasing demand of the railway sector.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206122052

Top Key Companies in Digital Railway Market:

The report profiles key players, such as Alstom (France), Cisco (US), Wabtec (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), Hitachi (Japan), Huawei (China), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Advantech (Taiwan), Fujitsu (Japan), and Toshiba (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Smart Infrastructure Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Traffic Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Smart Transportation Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Smart Stadiums Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Location Based Entertainment Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Parking Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Digital Railway Companies and Digital Railway Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-railway-market-worth-127-54-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302482164.html