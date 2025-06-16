Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media Files Registration Statement for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF

SARASOTA, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the initial registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, B.T. ("the ETF"). The ETF will hold Bitcoin and Ether directly, with 75% of its assets invested in Bitcoin and 25% in Ether, and offer its shares (the "Shares") to investors, aiming to reflect the price performance of Bitcoin and Ether.

Crypto.com will act as the ETF's exclusive Bitcoin and Ether custodian and prime execution agent, as well as staking and liquidity provider.

The launch of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF is pending effectiveness of the Registration Statement as well as approval of a Form 19b-4 filing with the SEC. Upon launch, the Shares will be listed on NYSE Arca. Yorkville America Digital is acting as the sponsor of the ETF.

