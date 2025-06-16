A joint venture partly owned by a subsidiary of Malaysia's Solarvest will build Brunei's first utility-scale solar plant under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Brunei government. A 30 MW solar park is under development in Brunei. Seri Suria Power (B) Sdn. Bhd. , a newly formed joint venture, will build and operate the project. The company is owned by Atlantic Blue Sdn. Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian solar installer Solarvest Holdings Bhd, together with Khazanah Satu Sdn. Bhd. and Serikandi Oilfield Services Sdn. Bhd. Atlantic Blue holds a 34% stake in the joint ...

