AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Amid hundreds of health technology startups exhibiting at HLTH Europe 2025, Black Book Research has revealed the most promising European healthcare IT firms selected by investors for their superior growth potential, regulatory preparedness, and ability to scale across diverse health systems. Based on a rigorous evaluation by 407 venture capitalists, private equity analysts, and investment bankers, these startups achieved the highest scores across 10 investor-defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
The firms recognized are being spotlighted as can't-miss opportunities for strategic investment and partnership at this year's HLTH event, where differentiation among early-stage companies is more vital than ever.
"In a crowded exhibitor landscape, these specific startups rise above based on what matters most to investors: market readiness, regulatory alignment, and demonstrated health system traction," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Engaging directly with these firms gives HLTH attendees a rare advantage to align with ventures that not only offer disruptive potential but are already positioned to deliver measurable returns."
Investor Methodology
Each startup was scored independently on a 0-10 scale across the following 10 qualitative KPIs, for a total possible score of 100. Scores were compiled through blind reviews by investment professionals based in Europe and the U.S. who were pre-briefed on each startup's product, traction, and financial history.
Startups were evaluated across ten qualitative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) tailored to the complexities of the European healthcare IT market, where success depends not only on innovation but on readiness to scale across diverse systems and regulatory environments. Clinical impact potential assessed the measurable ability to improve health outcomes, diagnostics, or preventive care, while scalability across health systems evaluated adaptability to fragmented national infrastructures. Strategic partnerships and ecosystem fit captured the depth of alliances with providers, governments, and academic stakeholders-key accelerators for uptake in Europe. Regulatory trajectory and CE readiness were critical indicators of commercialization viability, particularly in navigating stringent compliance pathways. Patient demand and adoption metrics reflected real-world traction and usability, while AI/tech differentiation and intellectual property strength gauged defensibility and long-term competitive advantage. Health economics and cost containment focused on demonstrable value in resource-sensitive public health systems, and commercial readiness evaluated deployment maturity and repeatable implementation success. Policy relevance measured alignment with pressing EU healthcare initiatives such as aging populations and digital transformation, and leadership strength and execution history assessed the team's proven ability to scale, pivot, and deliver outcomes. Together, these KPIs provide a comprehensive qualitative framework to identify startups most likely to thrive and drive meaningful transformation in European healthcare.
Top 18 European Healthcare IT Startups to Engage at HLTH Europe 2025
Startup
Country
Investor Score
Why Investors Are Engaged
Lindus Health
UK
97
AI-powered clinical trials, regulatory head start, $79M+ raised
Quibim
Spain
95
Advanced AI imaging, strong IP portfolio, hospital traction
Neko Health
Sweden
95
Preventive diagnostics, mass-market scalability, trust-based brand
Aidoc
Israel/EU
94
Mature radiology AI, CE-cleared, enterprise deployment in EU
Owkin
France
93
Federated learning AI for pharma, strong data privacy framework
Briya
Israel/EU
91
Decentralized GDPR-compliant data exchange, research partnerships
SkinVision
Netherlands
91
CE-marked melanoma AI, direct-to-consumer success
SyncVR Medical
Netherlands
90
VR therapies in hospitals, strong clinical and reimbursement pathways
Huma
UK
90
Remote patient monitoring, major pharma/biotech collaborations
Healthily
UK
90
AI symptom checker, multilingual UX, CE certification
Liva Healthcare
Denmark
90
Chronic disease app with health plan traction across EU
Savana
Spain
90
NLP-based real-world data analytics, EU-wide deployment
Doccla
UK/Sweden
90
Remote monitoring, NHS and EU government-backed contracts
Corti
Denmark
90
Emergency AI, rapid deployment in EMS systems, strong scaling metrics
Legit.Health
Spain
90
Dermatology AI, policy-aligned and payer-integrated
Infermedica
Poland
90
AI triage engine, integrated by insurers, APIs validated at scale
Sidekick Health
Iceland
89
Digital therapeutics, health plan partnerships, strong behavior change evidence
Doctolib
France
88
Patient access platform with multi-country scalability
Startups that exceeded the performance benchmark (scored between 81-88) and are drawing investor attention at HLTH Europe include:
Startup
Core Focus
Brief Description
Ada Health
AI Symptom Assessment
CE-certified AI-powered symptom checker used by patients and health systems.
Koa Health
Digital Mental Health
Scalable, app-based mental health programs addressing stress, anxiety, and depression.
Withings
Connected Devices & RPM
Smart health devices for remote patient monitoring, including wearables and sensors.
Thymia
Mental Health Diagnostics
AI-driven assessments for cognitive and emotional health using speech and behavior.
HeliosX
Teledermatology
Digital platform enabling remote skin condition diagnosis and treatment access.
Tilak Healthcare
Pharma-Aligned Therapeutics
Digital therapeutics co-developed with pharma, focusing on chronic disease management.
Selfapy
Digital Psychotherapy
Online cognitive behavioral therapy with therapist guidance for various conditions.
HelloBetter
Digital Psychotherapy
Evidence-based mental health programs reimbursed in multiple European countries.
Vivolta
Elder Care Technology
AI-enabled solutions for monitoring and supporting aging populations at home.
Pulsenmore
Home Ultrasound
Handheld, user-operated ultrasound devices with remote clinician connectivity.
FibriCheck
Mobile Cardiac Monitoring
App-based tool for detecting arrhythmias via smartphone sensors and wearables.
Awell
Care Pathway Automation
No-code platform for designing, deploying, and optimizing clinical care workflows.
Mediktor
AI Symptom Evaluation
Multilingual, clinically validated AI triage and pre-diagnosis tool.
Hello Inside
Digital Biomarker Tracking
Metabolic health app integrating continuous glucose data for personalized insights.
Attendees seeking the most viable capital allocation opportunities among the 200+ exhibiting startups should prioritize engaging with these firms.
Why These Firms Are Surging Ahead
81% of surveyed investors cited regulatory readiness (including CE certification or GDPR compliance) as the top driver of their interest in funding decisions.
AI and machine learning capabilities were present in 94% of the top 18 startups, underscoring Europe's directional pivot toward smart, data-driven tools.
Many recognized firms have achieved early profitability or contractually-backed scalability, rare among the broader startup field.
