According to the report, more than 460 million people worldwide are now listening to podcasts, with over 100 million active podcast listeners in the U.S. alone. These findings reflect a consistent increase in adoption, driven by a demand for on-the-go content formats and diversified monetisation opportunities.

The newly published resource compiles recent data from leading industry sources, offering marketers, creators and publishers a consolidated snapshot of podcast consumption, engagement, demographics and growth projections.

"We developed this report to offer brands and creators timely visibility into how U.S. podcast engagement is evolving," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "From listener behaviour to advertising trends, the audio space is rapidly changing-and businesses can benefit from understanding where it's headed."

Key Insights from Digital Silk's Podcast Report:

U.S. Podcast Market Growth: Over 62% of Americans have listened to a podcast, with monthly listeners topping 144 million.

Over 62% of Americans have listened to a podcast, with monthly listeners topping 144 million. Advertising Spend: U.S. podcast ad revenue reached $2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $3.2 billion in 2025 (IAB/PwC).

U.S. podcast ad revenue reached $2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $3.2 billion in 2025 (IAB/PwC). Top Categories: True crime, news, health and wellness, and business podcasts continue to dominate listening preferences.

True crime, news, health and wellness, and business podcasts continue to dominate listening preferences. Demographic Reach: Podcast listeners are evenly distributed across age groups, with Gen Z and millennials showing the highest engagement levels.

The full guide is available on Digital Silk's Digital Trends section, providing an accessible summary of third-party research, platform usage metrics, and current audience behaviours.

This publication aligns with Digital Silk's ongoing commitment to providing reliable digital trend coverage to help decision-makers and marketing teams adapt their strategies to evolving consumer preferences.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami web design agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and help improve visibility through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

