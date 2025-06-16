AMS, the global talent solutions business, has announced that it has again been named a Leader in the Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025, and achieved Star Performer status. This celebrated accolade marks fifteen years in a leadership position for AMS.

The annual PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of 31 RPO providers based on their overall capability and impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. This prestigious recognition validates AMS's continued strategic leadership and technology driven growth.

The PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 highlighted the significant capabilities of AMS and highlighted industry opinion that domain expertise and flexibility are stand out strengths, alongside:

Significant growth in hires managed and RPO deals agreed despite a more challenging market environment.

despite a more challenging market environment. Impact of AI and technology with AMS One , which offers market intelligence together with predictive and prescriptive data and insights alongside enhanced AI capabilities for AI-based candidate sourcing, screening, matching and requisition management.

, which offers market intelligence together with predictive and prescriptive data and insights alongside enhanced AI capabilities for AI-based candidate sourcing, screening, matching and requisition management. Broad industry experience and domain expertise with a strong portfolio of large enterprise clients across pharmaceuticals; life sciences; banking, financial services and insurance, and manufacturing.

and domain expertise with a strong portfolio of large enterprise clients across pharmaceuticals; life sciences; banking, financial services and insurance, and manufacturing. Vast network of specialized Centers of Excellence and regional delivery centers supporting multi-country RPO engagements.

and regional delivery centers supporting multi-country RPO engagements. Dedicated consulting practice offering a breadth of talent services in workforce planning, employer branding, skilling, talent technology consulting and implementation as well as AI and digital transformation consulting.

offering a breadth of talent services in workforce planning, employer branding, skilling, talent technology consulting and implementation as well as AI and digital transformation consulting. Significant expertise in early careers and graduate programs with a significant number of third-party partnerships in this space.

Gordon Stuart, Chief Executive Officer at AMS commented: "Our recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix reflects our deep industry expertise, strong client partnerships and ability to deliver measurable impact at scale.

"We've continued to expand the number of hires managed and the RPO deals secured in a challenging market by closely aligning ourselves to our client's evolving needs and delivering a technology and data-led approach to talent. AMS One continues to give our clients powerful data insights and analytics and now integrates AI powered sourcing, screening and matching that enables smarter, faster hiring decisions allowing our clients to meet their growth targets.

"As our global growth continues, particularly in North America, we remain focused on helping organizations navigate complexity with adaptable, insight-led talent solutions that support long-term workforce resilience and performance."

"AMS brings strong global delivery capabilities underpinned by its specialized sourcing Center of Excellence. Its expertise in hiring for both white-and blue-collar roles across industries such as BFSI, life sciences, and manufacturing continues to be a differentiator for its RPO clients, said Sailesh Hota, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It's continued investments in enhancing the automation and AI capabilities of its AMS One platform, along with the launch of its AI, digital transformation, and skills advisory offerings have contributed to AMS being recognized as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 Global."

