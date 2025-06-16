Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Jay Rana, Head of J.P. Morgan Asset Management Advisor Business in Canada, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada ("JPMAM" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF: JPMorgan US Core Active ETF (TSX: JCOR).

JPMorgan US Core Active ETF is built on the strength of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's global equity platform, which manages more than US$1 trillion in assets and is supported by one of the largest and most experienced fundamental research teams in the industry. The strategy draws on a team-based approach that integrates the insights of 18 dedicated research analysts, each averaging over 20 years of experience. This deep bench of talent and long-standing investment process reflects the firm's commitment to delivering consistent, long-term results through active management.





J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.7 trillion (as of March 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

