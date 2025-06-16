Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has expanded its multi-language website development capabilities to support global brands with headquarters or operations based in New York. This service aims to help enterprises better reach international audiences while maintaining consistent user experience, technical performance and brand integrity across languages and regions.





Digital Silk Showcases Multi-Language Website Development Capabilities for Global Brands Operating from New York



As more U.S.-based enterprises expand their digital presence across international markets, the demand for custom multi-language websites is growing. These platforms can help brands connect with local audiences through culturally relevant content, regional SEO optimisation and consistent user experiences tailored to each language.

Digital Silk's team collaborates with global stakeholders to develop multi-language sites using flexible CMS frameworks that support native content, dynamic translations and regional user flows.

"Global growth requires more than translation," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO at Digital Silk. "Our approach ensures each version of the website is built with cultural relevance, multilingual SEO structure and centralised control for brand teams to scale confidently."

Tailored Features Supporting Global Reach

Digital Silk's New York-based development teams offer capabilities such as:

Custom multi-language CMS architecture with regional SEO targeting

Geo-IP based redirection to regionalised experiences

Integration with AI and human translation systems

Localised UX/UI optimisation and compliance checks

Scalable frameworks to support expansion into new markets

These tools are designed to help U.S.-based enterprises operating internationally to connect with overseas audiences without compromising performance or brand consistency.

Supporting Cross-Market Growth

With New York being a global hub for finance, fashion, media and technology, many brands based in the region require multilingual infrastructure to support expansion into Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Digital Silk's solutions aim to support this demand by enabling seamless localisation and technical scalability.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning New York web design agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and visibility through tailored digital marketing services.

