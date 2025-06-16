Western Heating, Air and Plumbing: Western Heating, Air & Plumbing Earns 10th Straight "Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company" in Utah Valley, an Honor From Utah Valley Magazine

OREM, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Western Heating, Air & Plumbing is proud to announce that it has once again been named Utah Valley Magazine's Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company in the publication's annual Best of Utah Valley Edition. This year's accolade marks the company's tenth consecutive win, underscoring Western's unwavering commitment to comfort, safety, and five-star service for families across Utah Valley.

Western Heating, Air & Plumbing Best of Utah Valley Winner

"For 30 years, our team has treated every home as if it were our own," said Ryan Snow, GM of Western Heating, Air & Plumbing. "Winning this award ten years in a row is an incredible honor and a testament to our neighbors' trust in us, our technicians, and their hard work. We couldn't do it without our community, and don't take that trust lightly."

Western began in 1995 as a family-run heating and cooling company. Western has serviced over 60,000 happy Utah customers, answering thousands of service calls annually and providing repairs, system replacements and preventive maintenance for air conditioners, furnaces and heat pumps. The company also maintains a full-service plumbing division that handles everything from leaking valves and clogged drains to water heater installations. Western installs whole-home humidifiers and high-efficiency air cleaners for homeowners concerned about indoor air quality and offers professional duct cleaning. Team members are available to answer your call around the clock, and customers can obtain flexible financing plans or enroll in the Western Savings Club, an annual maintenance program designed to lower utility bills and prevent breakdowns.

At the heart of Western's continued success is the Western Difference. A service philosophy emphasizing live support, easy scheduling, and on-time arrivals. Every technician holds industry certification, passes background checks, and carries the tools and parts needed to complete most jobs in a single visit. Western has a 4.9 Google rating with over 2,000 reviews and maintains A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau. The company also offers a 10-year parts and labor warranty on new HVAC installations, one of the longest guarantees in the industry.

Guiding these values is the Red Handkerchief Promise, a tradition inspired by Ryan's father, who always carried a clean red handkerchief while working the family farm. The handkerchief, used to wipe away sweat, blood and tears, reminded him that honest labor requires perseverance and integrity. Western technicians still carry that symbol today.

Western Heating, Air & Plumbing operates from Orem, Lehi, and Sandy and services Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas of Utah. For more information or to book a service, visit www.westernheatingair.com or call (385) 644-6985.

