Molecular Instruments® (MI), inventor of the HCR technology, today announces the launch of HCR Pro RNA-ISH for manual workflows, expanding the unmatched performance and versatility of the HCR imaging platform by enabling extreme-sensitivity RNA imaging with chromogenic or fluorescent staining in an accessible and flexible format tailored for hands-on research applications.

HCR Pro RNA-ISH integrates enzymatic signal amplification to enable extreme-sensitivity RNA imaging for the most demanding targets/samples when signal-to-background is at an absolute premium. For example, the assay facilitates rapid scanning of a low-expression target in a highly-autofluorescent sample over a large field-of-view at low magnification.

"HCR products are known for redefining what's possible for RNA imaging in challenging contexts," said Cameron Earl, Director of Product Management at Molecular Instruments. "HCR Pro has already elevated that standard on the leading automated platforms. Now we're excited to offer the extreme sensitivity of HCR Pro RNA-ISH to researchers using manual assays on the full gamut of sample types from whole-mount embryos to ultrathick brain slices."

HCR Pro RNA-ISH pioneers entirely protease-free workflows in tissue sections, preserving sample morphology and maintaining protein target integrity, enabling seamless compatibility with existing immunohistochemistry (IHC)/immunofluorescence (IF) assays.

The assay employs HCR HiFi Probes available from MI's Infinite Catalog for any target RNA in any organism across the tree of life with no design fee and backed by theHCR HiFi Probe Promise. Chromogenic staining offers the convenience of brightfield microscopy and the option of archival staining. Fluorescent staining offers the convenience of spectrally distinct channels for multiplex RNA-FISH/IF workflows.

Learn more about manual HCR Pro RNA-ISH.

About Molecular Instruments

Molecular Instruments® (www.molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250616344958/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Joyce Yoo

Associate Director of Marketing

joyce@molecularinstruments.com