MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Farm Equipment Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Farm Equipment Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Daedong Corporation, and AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG, among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Farm Equipment Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Farm Equipment Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Daedong Corporation (formerly Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd.) is a leading provider of agricultural machinery and industrial engines. Its diverse product portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). The company operates globally through its affiliates-Daedong USA and Daedong KIOTI Europe B.V. Daedong USA focuses on the sales of tractors, diesel engines, agricultural equipment, and accessories. Daedong KIOTI Europe B.V. distributes products across 30+ European countries, exports to nearly 70 countries worldwide, and supports a network of 160 dealers. Customers in Europe are primarily served through the KIOTI European Parts Center located in the Netherlands.

is a leading provider of agricultural machinery and industrial engines. Its diverse product portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). The company operates globally through its affiliates-Daedong USA and Daedong KIOTI Europe B.V. Daedong USA focuses on the sales of tractors, diesel engines, agricultural equipment, and accessories. Daedong KIOTI Europe B.V. distributes products across 30+ European countries, exports to nearly 70 countries worldwide, and supports a network of 160 dealers. Customers in Europe are primarily served through the KIOTI European Parts Center located in the Netherlands. Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (DFAM) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, specializing in the design, development, and production of four-wheel tractors, walking tractors, combine harvesters, and a variety of tractor-mounted implements such as front-end loaders, backhoes, and mowers, along with related spare parts. DFAM produces farm tractors ranging from 25 to 450 horsepower and operates with a workforce of over 1,750 employees. The company's production capabilities include 18 automatic and semi-automatic manufacturing lines, enabling large-scale, efficient production to meet global demand.

is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, specializing in the design, development, and production of four-wheel tractors, walking tractors, combine harvesters, and a variety of tractor-mounted implements such as front-end loaders, backhoes, and mowers, along with related spare parts. DFAM produces farm tractors ranging from 25 to 450 horsepower and operates with a workforce of over 1,750 employees. The company's production capabilities include 18 automatic and semi-automatic manufacturing lines, enabling large-scale, efficient production to meet global demand. Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG operates through two primary divisions: Commercial Vehicles and Agricultural Machinery. The Agricultural Machinery division manufactures a wide range of equipment, including disc mowers, balers, forage harvesters, bale wrappers, wagons, rakes, rotary tedders, and rotary rakes. In 2023, the company reported sales of approximately USD 3.46 billion, with 73.2% of its revenue generated from international markets and 26.8% from within Germany. Krone employs around 6,500 people across 15+ countries and maintains a robust dealer network in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Russia, Australia, Africa, the United States, and China.

To explore the full quadrant report and see how companies are positioned in the Farm Equipment Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025,

Visit: https://www.360quadrants.com/automotive/farm-equipment-startups

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 120 companies, of which the top 13 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Farm Equipment Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Function (Plowing & cultivating, harvesting & threshing, sowing & planting, plant protection & fertilizing, and other functions), Equipment Type (Cereal combines, non-cereal combines, balers, tractor-mounted sprayers, and self-propelled sprayers).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

Download Free Sample @https://www.360quadrants.com/automotive/farm-equipment-startups.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields such as -

Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sipti.banga@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marketsandmarkets-360quadrants-recognizes-top-startups-and-smes-in-the-farm-equipment-quadrant-report-2025-302482190.html