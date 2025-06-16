Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.06.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,052,143.00
|USD
|0
|38,772,384.73
|7.6744
|16.06.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,619,043.00
|EUR
|0
|21,193,521.31
|5.8561
