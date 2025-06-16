AIXA MINER CLOUD MINING INVESTMENT LTD: AIXA Miner Launches AI-Powered Cloud Mining Platform with FinCEN MSB Certification

MSB-registered platform introduces automated DOGE, LTC, and BTC mining backed by renewable energy and AI technology





AIXA Miner Image

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025platform, has launched its latest phase of operations featuring artificial intelligence-driven services for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). The company is officially registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), reinforcing its position as a compliant mining operation under U.S. financial regulations.

Founded in 2020, AIXA Miner operates over 100 data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. All sites are powered by renewable energy sources, including monocrystalline solar panels and wind systems. The platform integrates AI cloud mining algorithms with cutting-edge GPU and ASIC technology to provide secure, automated mining services without requiring users to purchase or manage hardware.

Mining begins in three steps: users create an account, select a contract plan, and automatically receive mining returns daily . Plan options include:

DOGE Beginner Plan



LTC Free Trial



BTC Plan



June Promotion



AIXA Miner's infrastructure leverages high-performance GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD for optimized energy efficiency. All operations run on a global network of 24/7 monitored data centers and adhere to environmentally responsible practices.

Technological Advantages and Global Operations

Cutting-Edge GPU Technology: Incorporates the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs for optimized performance with reduced energy consumption.



Global Data Center Network: Distributed across three continents to enable uninterrupted 24/7 mining operations.



Clean Energy Solutions: Mining infrastructure is fully powered by renewable energy sources to support carbon-conscious computing.



AI Cloud Mining: Machine learning algorithms are utilized to enhance efficiency and resource management across all mining tasks.

Security and transparency are prioritized through the use of cold wallet storage and third-party protections including McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE. The mining team comprises experienced IT engineers and blockchain professionals.

With its regulatory certification, clean energy model, and automated infrastructure, AIXA Miner aims to deliver accessible and compliant cloud mining services to a global user base.

Media Contact:

like.Mikkelsen

AIXA Miner Cloud Mining Investment Ltd

like.Mikkelsen@aixaminer.com

https://aixaminer.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/590ac217-47b8-422c-92b4-7d606015aa01