Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 17:10 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIXA MINER CLOUD MINING INVESTMENT LTD: AIXA Miner Launches AI-Powered Cloud Mining Platform with FinCEN MSB Certification

MSB-registered platform introduces automated DOGE, LTC, and BTC mining backed by renewable energy and AI technology

AIXA Miner Image

AIXA Miner Image

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025platform, has launched its latest phase of operations featuring artificial intelligence-driven services for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). The company is officially registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), reinforcing its position as a compliant mining operation under U.S. financial regulations.

Founded in 2020, AIXA Miner operates over 100 data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. All sites are powered by renewable energy sources, including monocrystalline solar panels and wind systems. The platform integrates AI cloud mining algorithms with cutting-edge GPU and ASIC technology to provide secure, automated mining services without requiring users to purchase or manage hardware.

Mining begins in three steps: users create an account, select a contract plan, and automatically receive mining returns daily. Plan options include:

  • DOGE Beginner Plan
  • LTC Free Trial
  • BTC Plan
  • June Promotion

AIXA Miner's infrastructure leverages high-performance GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD for optimized energy efficiency. All operations run on a global network of 24/7 monitored data centers and adhere to environmentally responsible practices.

Technological Advantages and Global Operations

  • Cutting-Edge GPU Technology: Incorporates the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs for optimized performance with reduced energy consumption.
  • Global Data Center Network: Distributed across three continents to enable uninterrupted 24/7 mining operations.
  • Clean Energy Solutions: Mining infrastructure is fully powered by renewable energy sources to support carbon-conscious computing.
  • AI Cloud Mining: Machine learning algorithms are utilized to enhance efficiency and resource management across all mining tasks.

Security and transparency are prioritized through the use of cold wallet storage and third-party protections including McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE. The mining team comprises experienced IT engineers and blockchain professionals.

With its regulatory certification, clean energy model, and automated infrastructure, AIXA Miner aims to deliver accessible and compliant cloud mining services to a global user base.

Media Contact:
like.Mikkelsen
AIXA Miner Cloud Mining Investment Ltd
like.Mikkelsen@aixaminer.com
https://aixaminer.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/590ac217-47b8-422c-92b4-7d606015aa01


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.