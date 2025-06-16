Industry-first app exchange lets brands activate technologies from 25+ leading partners, including Amazon, Attain, Disney, Experian, NBCUniversal, and Samsung Ads, inside campaign workflows

Advertisers benefit from speed of innovation, boosted business impact

Live from Cannes Lions 2025, PMG announces Alli Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind martech app exchange built directly into a marketing operating system, the company's award-winning Alli. Designed to accelerate experimentation and innovation, Alli Marketplace allows brands to seamlessly activate leading and emerging technologies-driving business impact, faster.

Alli Marketplace opens PMG's native operating system to third-party developers for the first time.

Unlike traditional app stores or partner directories, Alli Marketplace is fully embedded within media, audience planning, and creative workflows, enabling marketers to leverage and scale with leading and emerging technologies. Marketers can toggle apps on with a single click-right where decisions are made-so they can take action in context without switching to separate platforms. Once enabled, apps immediately go to work, helping teams move faster and smarter.

Alli Marketplace features 29 foundational partners across data, AI, and measurement, including Amazon, Attain, Blis, Comscore, Disney, EDO, Experian, FreeWheel, Google Cloud, iHeart Media, Innovid, LG Ads, LiftLab, LinkedIn, LiveRamp, Magnite, Mobian, NBCUniversal, Prisma, Reddit, Roku, Samsung Ads, Simulmedia, Snap, TikTok, Truthset, Vidmob, and Vistar Media. With 100+ partners already natively built into the Alli OS, PMG expects to more than double the number of Marketplace partners in the next six months, scaling the platform for continued growth and innovation.

"Marketers today need agility and immediate business impact," said George Popstefanov, Founder and CEO of PMG. "With Alli Marketplace, we'll collapse months of integration and onboarding into a seamless, one-click experience-so our customers can stay ahead of change without getting bogged down in it."

Alli Marketplace is a centralized place for curated apps across key tech categories, including Audience Enrichment, Media Forecasting, Creator Discovery, and Creative Generation. Applications will be consumption-based, pre-approved, and integrated into customers' existing Alli environment no re-platforming, IT work, or vendor lock-in required.

"Alli is more than a platform; it's the operating system for modern marketing," said Chris Alvares, PMG's VP of AI Technology. "With Alli Marketplace, brands now have the power to adapt their tech stack as fast as their strategy evolves. They have the freedom to choose the right tools for the job, swap them as needed, and stay firmly in control of how their stack drives performance."

A New Model for Martech: Fast, Modular, Strategy-First

All apps are pre-integrated, pre-approved, and available on-demand inside Alli, bypassing traditional procurement hurdles. Stack Built Around Strategy Each app operates within the context of a brand's data, audiences, creatives, and KPIs, with no onboarding lag.

Marketers can test new partners, tools, and tactics in days instead of quarters, fueling rapid experimentation and learning, faster scaling, and smarter decision-making, without operational drag. Agile by Design- Brands can install, manage, or remove apps with ease-keeping their tech stack lean, flexible, and in sync with evolving goals.

"Alli Marketplace redefines how brands build their stacks, shifting power back to the marketer, giving them more speed, control, and choice all within a platform they already trust," added Popstefanov.

For media and publisher partners, Alli Marketplace offers a frictionless path to high-value, enterprise-ready brands. PMG handles integration, billing, and discovery, enabling faster monetization with less overhead. The Marketplace operates on a transparent, partner-friendly model, with added benefits like usage reporting, joint marketing opportunities, and direct product feedback. And in a bold step toward a more connected and scalable martech ecosystem, PMG is making the Alli Marketplace specification open-allowing other companies to build and implement the same model within their own ecosystems.

"Amazon Ads is committed to creating seamless campaign planning experiences that drive impact for our customers. We look forward to collaborating with PMG on this initiative, as it aligns with our strategic vision of developing deeper partnerships that drive advertiser value," said Krishan Bhatia, VP, Global Video Advertising Partnerships, Amazon Ads. "By integrating our solutions within Alli, we're making it simpler for brands of all sizes to leverage Amazon Ads' full-funnel capabilities within their existing processes, helping brands see measured performance and achieve stronger business outcomes."

Since its inception in 2013, Alli has been integrating martech platforms on a rolling basis for internally developed first-party applications. This next evolution, Alli Marketplace, opens PMG's native operating system to third-party developers for the first time, creating a scalable foundation for continued growth and evolution. Read more about Alli Marketplace.

About Alli

Alli is PMG's AI-enabled proprietary operating system, built to power how modern brands operate and perform. It integrates data, creative, planning, media, and measurement to eliminate silos and shape performance in real time. More than a point solution, Alli serves as the connective layer unifying business and marketing data. Teams aren't just reacting to performance; they're driving powerful impact. Alli manages $6B in media spend annually and powers campaigns for some of the world's most ambitious brands. Learn more about Alli here.

About PMG

PMG is a global independent marketing services and technology company that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG brings together business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, all powered by our proprietary marketing operating system, Alli. With offices in New York, London, Dallas Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Brighton, Costa Rica, and Cleveland, our team is made up of 1,000 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Experian, Intuit, Kimberly-Clark, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year. For more information, visit www.pmg.com.

