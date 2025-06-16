Payroll4Construction Enhances Tax Service Capabilities With Additional Strategic Hires

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Payroll4Construction, the premier provider of construction payroll services and a part of the Foundation Software construction product portfolio, announces the addition of five new payroll tax specialists and processors.

The new hires bring decades of combined experience in payroll tax processing, customer service, accounting and construction administration. This expansion demonstrates Payroll4Construction's commitment to scaling expertise to meet growing demand from construction businesses nationwide.

"This investment in top-tier talent reflects our dedication to construction payroll excellence," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "These tax specialists understand the complex regulatory requirements and compliance challenges that construction companies face daily. They'll serve as great resources for our clients."

As a leading construction payroll provider, Payroll4Construction continues investing in specialized knowledge and advanced capabilities that sets it apart from general payroll vendors. The company's comprehensive tax services include:

ACA assistance

Quarterly and annual filing

Local, state and federal tax processing

Multi-state tax processing

Proactive tax compliance guidance

These new tax specialists will enable faster processing times and enhanced customer support. They will also provide more strategic tax planning assistance to help clients navigate the intricate tax requirements unique to the construction industry.

For more information on Payroll4Construction and its tax capabilities, visit payroll4construction.com.

About Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution exclusively for contractors. Payroll4Construction specializes in certified payroll reporting, multi-state payroll, union payroll, and standard payroll processing including checks, direct deposits, and comprehensive tax services. For information, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

About Foundation Software

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

