Elite Surgeons Join Defyne MD, Solidifying Scottsdale as a National Destination for Cutting-Edge Aesthetic Care

Practice introduces the Southwest's first fat banking clinic, giving patients control over their regenerative and cosmetic future

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / In a bold move that positions Scottsdale as a national epicenter of regenerative and aesthetic medicine, Defyne MD, the boundary-pushing boutique practice founded by acclaimed plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon Dr. Oren Tessler, MD, announces a significant expansion-both in talent and technology. The practice has welcomed four elite surgeons to its team and launched the Southwest's first fat banking clinic, ushering in a new era of personalized beauty and long-term wellness.

??"We're in the midst of a paradigm shift," said Dr. Tessler. "Patients are demanding not just subtlety, but sustainability in their aesthetic care. Our expansion answers that call with world-class precision and patient-first philosophy."

Joining Defyne MD, a pioneer in awake and regenerative plastic surgery, is a cadre of elite surgical minds who bring distinct specialties, global training, and a shared passion for regenerative aesthetics:

Dr. Nellie Movtchan, a Mayo Clinic-trained plastic surgeon revered for her academic gravitas and sculptural finesse.

"Innovation isn't just encouraged at Defyne-it's embedded in the culture," said Dr. Movtchan.

Dr. Mija Khan, a Cornell-educated, Wake Forest-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon whose nuanced touch and commitment to natural beauty define her signature style.

"This is a place where empathy meets artistry. It's an honor to contribute to that vision," said Dr. Khan.

Dr. Nathan Jowett, a Harvard-trained facial aesthetic and reconstructive expert whose precision is matched only by his passion for restoring form and function.

"Defyne's dual focus on beauty and purpose deeply resonates with my own approach," he shared.

Dr. Jourdain Artz, a fellowship-trained aesthetic plastic surgeon known for deep plane face and neck lifts, high-def liposuction, and transformative rhinoplasties.

"Excellence and innovation go hand-in-hand here. I'm proud to be part of this evolution," said Dr. Artz.

This expansion not only scales the clinic's capacity, but refines its edge in a rapidly advancing field. Each new addition amplifies Defyne's ethos: that beauty is not one-size-fits-all-it's regenerative, tailored, and deeply human.

"These are not just doctors. They are visionaries. They amplify what makes Defyne singular-artistry, precision, and an unwavering belief in personal agency," said Dr. Tessler.

In a first for the region, Defyne MD is now the first clinic in the Southwest offering fat banking, a revolutionary service that allows patients to store their own fat-rich in regenerative stem cells-for future aesthetic and therapeutic use. Developed in partnership with Tissue & Cell Technologies, this cutting-edge service changes the landscape of elective care. Patients undergoing liposuction or other procedures can now cryopreserve their fat for later use in:

Facial rejuvenation

Breast and body contouring

Scar repair and regenerative therapies

"Fat banking is an aesthetic safety net and a regenerative goldmine," said Dr. Tessler. "It means fewer surgeries, longer-lasting results, and the ability to age with intention and control."

Unlike fillers or implants, the body's own fat is biologically compatible, stem-cell rich, and uniquely adaptable to future needs. This new standard empowers patients to not just look good-but to do so sustainably, safely, and on their own timeline.

Defyne MD also continues to lead with its signature awake surgery model, a cornerstone of its proprietary Defyne Method. Patients remain comfortably awake or under twilight sedation during most procedures, dramatically reducing risks, recovery time, and the overall cost of care.

With this expansion, Defyne MD is not just growing-it's redefining what aesthetic medicine can be. From high-art surgeries to futuristic fat preservation, this is where regenerative meets revolutionary.

"Our team is united by more than credentials," said Dr. Tessler. "We're building something transformative-where artistry, science, and ethics intersect. This isn't just plastic surgery. This is the future of personalized beauty."

To meet the new surgeons or schedule a consultation, visit www.DefyneMD.com or call (480) 561-6185. Follow @DefyneMD on Instagram for behind-the-scenes content, real patient journeys, and expert insights.

Media Contact Information

Holly Morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

https://www.hollymorganmedia.com/

SOURCE: Defyne MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/elite-surgeons-join-defyne-md-solidifying-scottsdale-as-a-national-de-1039949