Regions Bank: Regions Tradition Reality Check

Wenonah High students combine financial education with a day on the golf course studying dream jobs in action.

By Doug Segrest

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / By day, Jim Watts is a leader on the Regions Consumer Risk Services Team. But Thursday morning, he was delivering some truth bombs to students from Wenonah High's Academy of Hospitality and Tourism.

As part of Regions' Reality Check, students from the academy were undergoing a fast-paced strategy game intended to help them understand real-world finances.

Watts' contribution? Telling them about the need to rein in subscription services, the silent killer of any well-intended budget.

"Basically, we're giving them the critical decision skills so that when they have families and jobs and children, they'll be better prepared," Watts said. "What I like is seeing the light bulbs go off when they suddenly realize what their parents and families go through."

The Reality Check moment was held during the first round of the 2025 Regions Tradition, inside the shade of the new Coca-Cola® Spectator Village tent next to the driving range. As Champions Tour pros fine-tuned their swings before taking on the course, Keren Treme, Regions Financial Education Trainer, delivered fast financial facts for the students.

"Financial education is the foundation of most things you want to do in life," said Treme, who also serves a member of Regions Better Life Institute. "And that starts with money."

Reality Check takes students through a whirlwind of financial situations, beginning with a salary, job and family size chosen at random. Students then must navigate a range of situations - from Netflix to transportation costs, food, room and board and something no one thinks about.

"Unexpected events," said Regions' Amy Jones. "That could be a flat tire, a trip to the doctor, a speeding ticket or a dentist visit."

As Jones reeled off each potential life hurdle, the groans from students became more audible.

And that's just what Diann Pilgrim wanted to see. A teacher at Wenonah and part of the Academy since its 2014 inception, Pilgrim and her students are familiar with Treme, whom they see multiple times a year for financial education.

The day at Greystone Golf and Country Club is something students begin anticipating for a year, finally getting to spend the day at the Regions Tradition as juniors.

"They're seeing on paper what Mom and Dad and grandparents go through," Pilgrim said. "That really is a reality check."

But for Pilgrim's students, that's just one slice of a more expansive learning experience on the day.

"On top of Reality Check, this is about tourism," Pilgrim said. "This is the career our students are preparing for, so they look forward to coming every year. They know they'll not only learn something, but they'll also have fun."

