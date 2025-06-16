Sagility Named Top-Rated Vendor for Outsourced Claims Adjudication and Payer Customer Service by Black Book Research at AHIP 25

Survey of Health Plan Leaders Recognizes Sagility for Automated Adjudication Accuracy, Claims Integrity, and Integrated Managed Member Support Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / According to Black Book's Q2 2025 survey of 571 health plan executives, 91% reported plans to increase or maintain outsourcing partnerships for claims and customer service operations through 2026, citing rising regulatory complexity, AI integration demands, and internal cost containment pressures as top drivers. EIghty-four percent of those surveyed identified automation maturity and seamless system interoperability as essential attributes when selecting BPO partners.

Sagility, a healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider, has been named the top vendor for managed services in outsourced claims adjudication and integrated customer service operations for health plans and payers at AHIP 25 in Las Vegas. This recognition is based exclusively on direct feedback from current payer clients and former service users surveyed by Black Book Research, an independent and unbiased healthcare technology research firm.

Sagility received exceptional performance ratings for its outsourced claims adjudication solutions and integrated member service delivery. Evaluations were compiled from over 200 U.S. health plans, comparing thirty outsourcing vendors across 18 qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs).

Sagility scored highest in KPIs such as claims routing precision, real-time benefit verification, medical necessity validation, automated edits and coding accuracy, claims repricing efficiency, denial management workflows, and systemic reductions in rework and reprocessing rates. In customer service functions, Sagility led in omnichannel engagement responsiveness, issue resolution time, member empathy scores, and call center-to-claims system integration.

"Sagility has demonstrated consistent excellence in critical areas of outsourced claims adjudication, including automation, rules engine integration, and payment integrity," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book and author of The Black Book of Outsourcing (Wiley Publishers). "Its ability to scale within both legacy and modern cloud payer infrastructures positions Sagility as a reliable partner for plans facing increasing demands for speed, accuracy, and compliance." Health plan leaders attending AHIP 25 can learn more about Sagility's top-rated claims adjudication and customer service managed services by visiting their exhibition booth or attending Sagility-led sessions highlighting key BPO trends and innovations.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent market research firm recognized globally for its unbiased, vendor-agnostic rankings of healthcare technology and managed services vendors. For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com. Full report access and licensing inquiries can be directed to research@blackbookmarketresearch.com. Black Book maintains no financial relationships with the vendors evaluated in its surveys, and/or the sponsor association management in any of its polling results, including Sagility or AHIP. Information of licensing the competitive intelligence and performance results in report format can be requested through research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sagility-named-top-rated-vendor-for-outsourced-claims-adjudication-an-1039890