WKN: A2JNET | ISIN: FR0010722819 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FS
Frankfurt
16.06.25 | 08:07
0,459 Euro
-1,61 % -0,008
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4820,50018:49
Actusnews Wire
16.06.2025 17:53 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALRAY: TRADING SUSPENSION

Grenoble, June 16, 2025


Kalray announces the temporary suspension of the trading of its shares by Euronext due to the fact its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 has not been published[1]. The report will be published after the 2024 financial statements have been certified by the statutory auditors, which is pending to the signing of a service agreement with Open Chip expected early July (the second part of the strategic partnership announced in the press release published as of May 22, 2025[2]),

Trading of Kalray's shares on Euronext Growth in Paris will be suspended as of June 17, 2025, and is expected to resume after the publication of the 2024 Annual Financial Report. The Company will keep the market informed of the date when trading will resume.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

INVESTOR RELATION CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Phone +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
Phone + 33 1 53 67 36 72		MEDIA CONTACTS
ELLYN KALIFA
communication@kalrayinc.com
Phone. +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Phone +33 4 72 18 04 92

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the Management Board's report dated April 30th, 2024, available on the Company's website.

Readers' attention is particularly highlighted on the fact that the Company's current funding horizon is limited to August 31, 2025 at the present date of the press release. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this press release may not be achieved due to these factors or other unknown risks and uncertainties, or those not currently deemed significant by the Company.

[1] See press release as of May 28, 2025. Kalray recalls that it has been obtained an extension by the Grenoble Commercial Court to hold its General Meeting no later than September 30, 2025.

[2] See press release as of May 22, 2025

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lm9paJpqZJzGx5ycY5dsl2RlZ2yWmJPIbJKZmZNvZpuVaXCSnW2Ta8rIZnJjl2tv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92269-pr_kalray_trading_vfinal.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
