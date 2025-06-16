The Insight Partners: Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market Size to Grow USD 5.66 Billion by 2031 | 17.6% CAGR

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global live IP broadcast equipment market is observing significant growth owing to advancements in IP technology, growth in media & entertainment industry, and surge in live gaming and sports broadcasting.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the live IP broadcast equipment market comprises a vast array of product type and application which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The live IP broadcast equipment market size was valued at US$ 1.84 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5.66 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 17.6% during 2025-2031. The live IP broadcast equipment market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Increased demand for direct-to-consumer (D2C) products via OTT services and multichannel networks, digitalization, ongoing investments in R&D operations for the development of new manufacturing systems, and rising IT spending bolster the demand. The market growth is driven by advancements in IP technology, the proliferation of the media and entertainment industry, and a surge in live gaming and sports broadcasting. Technological advancements and equipment modernization, expanding 5G infrastructure, increasing adoption of smart devices, and burgeoning demand for live-streaming channels would continue to benefit the companies in the live IP broadcasting equipment market in the future. Surging Demand for Live Streaming from Industries: Broadcasting has traditionally required huge investments in recorders and cameras, editing, broadcasting solutions, playback and recording equipment, infrastructure, and a large workforce to supervise the complete process. With the rapid shift of viewers from television to the digital world, remaining competitive in broadcast media is challenging but essential for long-term viability. Providing broadcasters with the tools to provide UHD/HDR content more efficiently across platforms is now necessary. Rising demand for live streaming across multiple sectors is transforming content engagement for businesses and consumers. As digital consumption trends shift, industries such as entertainment, gaming, education, healthcare, retail, and corporate communications are increasingly leveraging live streaming as a strategic tool to connect with broader audiences instantly and more effectively. In the entertainment, sports sectors, and education, live streaming empowers broadcasters to reach global audiences in real time, breaking down geographic barriers and boosting viewer interaction. Meanwhile, the gaming space-fueled by platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Live-is experiencing explosive growth, with gamers and e-sports events pulling in millions. This surge is unlocking fresh revenue streams through subscriptions, ad placements, and fan donations. Growth in the Media and Entertainment Industry: According to a CII GT report, India's Animation and VFX industry is expected to expand from US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.2 billion by 2026, resulting in an increase in its contribution to the Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector from 5% to 6%.According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2024, the US Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry valued US$ 649 billion (of the US$ 2.8 trillion worldwide market). In 2023, foreign direct investment totaled US$35.2 billion in the motion picture and sound recording industry, and $8.9 billion in the radio and cable broadcasting industry. According to a CII GT report, India's Animation and VFX sector is expected to expand from US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.2 billion by 2026, increasing its contribution to the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry from 5% to 6%. Data from YouTube revealed that watch time for live streams had increased by 250%. As per Stream Hatchet's 2024 "Live Streaming Trends Report," live streaming reported a 12% year-over-year increase in hours watched, reaching a total of 32.5 billion hours. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the live IP broadcasting equipment market is segmented into transmitters and gap fillers, encoders and converters, amplifiers, antennas, modulators and repeaters, routers and switches, video servers, IP Synchronization Equipment, PTP Servers, and others. The routers and switches segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on application, the live IP broadcasting equipment market is segmented into broadcast stadiums, outside broadcast vans, and broadcast production centers. The broadcast production centers segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Belden Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Evertz; EVS Broadcast Equipment; Sony Corporation; Harmonic Inc.; Grass Valley; Ross Video LTD; AJA Video Systems, Inc.; and Imagine Communications are among the key players profiled in the live IP broadcast equipment market report.

Trending Topics: Broadcast monitoring systems, audio video software among others

Global Headlines

" Belden acquired Voleatech for €5.0 million ($5.6 million), net of cash acquired. The acquisition includes a potential earn-out up to €3.0 million based on certain targets over three years, which will be accounted for as compensation cost. Voleatech, based in Germany, is known for its VT AIR Next Gen Firewall and expands Belden's Firewall product portfolio and overall planning of security in OT networking. Voleatech is reported within the Automation Solutions segment."

" Grass Valley, a provider of live production solutions, proudly announces that Scandinavian remote video production powerhouse DMC Production (DMC) revolutionized its live coverage of the 2024 RallyX, leveraging Grass Valley AMPP to live stream the exciting motorsports races and championship via YouTube with exceptional quality."

Conclusion

Content produced in 4K and ultrahigh-definition (UHD) formats requires transmission in a similar format for enhanced viewing quality, which requires effective IP live-production technology. Media and entertainment industries are growing rapidly and are major contributors to the live IP broadcasting equipment market. Incorporating innovative technologies in the digital media industry is a trend in live-streaming media businesses. Organizations are focusing on digital technologies to build a brand and showcase new products for manufacturing low-cost hardware intended for the broadcaster, with live streaming at the forefront.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and end-users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

