LeoVegas AB: Mattias Wedar appointed CEO of LeoVegas Group

LeoVegas Group enters a new phase with Mattias Wedar as the new CEO. Wedar, previously Chief Product and Technology Officer and Deputy CEO, takes over the reins from Gustaf Hagman, co-founder and CEO since 2011. Hagman, who is stepping down after 14 years, expresses strong support for Wedar's appointment and sees this as a strategically appropriate time for new leadership to build on LeoVegas Group's success.

Gustaf Hagman, co-founder of LeoVegas Group together with Robin Ramm-Ericson and CEO since 2011, has announced that he will step down from his role on 16 June. Under Gustaf's leadership, LeoVegas Group has rapidly grown from pioneering challenger in the igaming industry to an internationally leading operator. The foundation of the Group's success has been a strong technology- and product-driven approach. LeoVegas Group developed its own platform, Rhino, early on and, following its acquisition by MGM Resorts International in 2022, has expanded its share of the value chain through strategic acquisitions of the game studio Push Gaming and the sportsbook from Tipico U.S. A new chapter in the Group's history has begun, and this is now a strategically opportune moment for new leadership that can build on what Gustaf and Robin started.



Mattias Wedar, formerly Chief Product and Technology Officer between 2019 and 2025 and Deputy CEO since April 2025, assumes his role of CEO of LeoVegas Group as of today. Mattias brings extensive experience from the tech industry, having served as part of the management team at the gaming operator Mr Green, now part of the international group Evoke. With Mattias as CEO, LeoVegas Group will further develop its technology- and product-driven focus, accelerate its global growth, and continue its pursuit of creating the world's greatest igaming experience.



Gustaf Hagman, co-founder of LeoVegas Group and outgoing CEO, said "When Robin Ramm-Ericson and I were sitting at a barbecue, brainstorming about a spinning iPhone as a roulette wheel, I could never have imagined that it would lead us here. Founding and leading LeoVegas Group to become a market leader has been one of the greatest adventures of my life, and I am incredibly proud of everything we in 'Team Leo' have accomplished. When we launched in Sweden in 2012, the industry was in its infancy, and we were sailing in uncharted waters. With a strong team, great commitment, and a fantastic corporate culture, we navigated the course successfully and managed to become one of the leading international players - it is truly impressive. Now, as part of the MGM family, LeoVegas Group is now stronger than ever, and it is the right strategic moment to pass the baton to Mattias Wedar. Mattias has been an invaluable asset from day one, and I am confident that he is the right person to take the Group to new heights. After 14 years of traveling and being constantly connected, I am now looking forward to a period of rest and more free time - but I will always be a part of 'Team Leo' and will continue to follow its success closely."



Mattias Wedar, incoming CEO of LeoVegas Group, said "During the six years I have been part of what we call Team Leo, I have been consistently impressed by our innovation, pioneering spirit, and strong corporate culture. The success story that Gustaf and Robin began 14 years ago is stronger than ever, and we see many exciting opportunities on the horizon. I am honored to have been entrusted with the challenge of taking on the role of CEO in LeoVegas Group's new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to lead us towards new milestones."



Gary Fritz, President at MGM Resorts International Interactive, said "Since MGM Resorts' acquisition of LeoVegas Group three years ago, we have consistently delivered on our established growth strategy, with a strong focus on strategic investments and the establishment of BetMGM as a leading global igaming and sports betting brand. Gustaf Hagman's leadership and LeoVegas Group's expertise in product development and local market expansion have laid the foundation for positioning both BetMGM and LeoVegas as global leaders in the industry. I would like to thank Gustaf for his dedication and leadership, and I have full confidence that LeoVegas Group, under Mattias' leadership, will continue to deliver on our strategic plan. We look forward to supporting him and LeoVegas Group in our shared growth journey."

About LeoVegas Group

LeoVegas Group is a leading international igaming company with a clear vision to create the world's greatest igaming experience. The Group offers online casino, live casino, and sports betting via 9 brands in 10 jurisdictions. The Group continues to grow rapidly, currently employing over 1,900 people in Europe, including at its headquarters in Stockholm and operations hub in Malta. As one of the most innovative companies in the industry, the Group also invests and develops other igaming companies through its investment arm, LeoVentures. In 2022, LeoVegas Group became a subsidiary of the global entertainment company MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.