Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coated Outdoor Furniture: Buy It Once, Use It for Years: The Sustainable Value of Long-Lasting Outdoor Picnic Tables & Furniture

Investing in Durability, Sustainability & Long-Term Value-One Piece of Outdoor Furniture at a Time

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Coated Outdoor Furniture, a trusted American manufacturer of metal picnic tables and outdoor furniture, is challenging the "throwaway culture" by encouraging consumers and organizations to invest in smarter, longer-lasting solutions. In an industry overrun with mass-produced imports, Coated Outdoor Furniture is proving longevity-the greenest choice of all.

Designed to endure years of exposure to sun, wind, rain, and high-traffic use, Coated Outdoor Furniture's heavy-duty outdoor picnic tables are built using high-performance coated steel that resists rust, corrosion, and surface wear. "Too many outdoor spaces are filled with products that fail within a season," said a Lindsey Albracht, expert Amazon Consultant. "It's not just wasteful, it's expensive and unsustainable. Our approach is simple: buy it once, use it forever."

Still, even the strongest outdoor furniture benefits from thoughtful upkeep. The brand recommends simple, seasonal care to maximize product lifespan: regular cleaning with soap and water. Also inspect your hardware annually. Each product is heavy-duty enough to withstand pressure washing as needed. When properly maintained, Coated Outdoor Furniture's products can last for decades, outpacing lower-cost alternatives that degrade quickly.

That commitment to durability also means fewer replacements, less landfill waste, and greater long-term value for residential consumers, municipalities, schools, and commercial buyers. By designing every product in-house and manufacturing in the USA, the company ensures consistency in both quality and sustainability. The coating process protects against damage while reducing the need for frequent maintenance or chemical-heavy restoration.

For those unsure whether their existing furniture is due to be replaced, the company advises looking for key signs: structural instability, bubbling or cracked coatings, rust near weld points, and unsafe sharp edges. "If your outdoor furniture is showing more damage than durability, it's time to rethink what you're investing in," the consultant added. "Not just for aesthetics, but for safety."

About Coated Outdoor Furniture

Coated Outdoor Furniture is a manufacturer of American-made coated outdoor furniture, proudly offering commercial & residential picnic tables, benches, and trash receptacles built-to-last. Founded with a mission to eliminate the waste and safety issues tied to cheaply made imports, the brand partners with skilled U.S. craftsmen to create strong, secure, and sustainable furniture solutions for public and private use. Learn more at www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

Dallas, TX
sales@coatedoutdoorfurniture.com
(855) 955-1388
www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

SOURCE: Coated Outdoor Furniture



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/buy-it-once-use-it-for-years-the-sustainable-value-of-long-lasting-out-1038641

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.